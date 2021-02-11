Workplace safety should always be a top priority for business owners. As well as meeting relevant health and safety legislation, creating a safe working environment can enhance employee morale and protect your organization from costly legal action. To start implementing changes at your premises, take a look at these five things you can do to improve workplace safety:

1. Know Your Obligations

All businesses are required to adhere to certain health and safety regulations, but there are also sector-specific rules and guidelines to consider. From construction site protocols to keeping up with fire safety in the workplace, it’s vital to know exactly which regulations apply to your business. Remember – health and safety regulations are updated on a regular basis and it’s your duty to keep up to date.

2. Conduct Risk Analysis

Workplaces are filled with safety risks and you can only protect your employees and customers if you know what these risks are. Regular risk audits give you the opportunity to identify potential hazards and implement measures to improve workplace safety. As well as helping to reduce the risk of accidents, routine risk analysis also shows that you’re proactive about workplace safety and enables you to keep accurate and detailed records about the safety measures you’re taking.

3. Ensure Employees Have the Right Equipment

If workers don’t have the right equipment or resources, it can lead to unnecessary accidents. This can happen in any type of workplace, so don’t risk your employees’ safety by failing to keep equipment in good working order. If office workers don’t have suitable furniture, for example, it could lead to repetitive strain injuries. Alternatively, if builders or contractors don’t have access to the right power tools, it could result in catastrophic injuries or even workplace fatalities.

4. Provide Regular Staff Training

If staff are unsure how to perform a task or if they’re unaware of your safety protocols, it increases the risk of someone getting hurt. With regular safety training, however, you can ensure your staff are able to undertake their roles without putting their own safety at risk or exposing someone else to harm. From teaching staff how to use machinery safety to ensuring everyone knows how to evacuate the building quickly, there are a variety of issues that need to be covered when you deliver staff safety training.

5. Keep Workspaces Clean and Tidy

When workspaces become messy, it’s easier for accidents to occur. Even leaving something on the floor can lead to a nasty slip, trip or fall injury, so it’s vital to ensure the workplace is kept clean and tidy at all times. Fortunately, this is easy to implement. With an in-house cleaning team or outsourced contractors, you can ensure that the cleanliness of your premises doesn’t increase the risk of someone being hurt or injured. Similarly, educating staff and insisting that everyone plays a role in keeping the workplace tidy will help to prevent accidents and improve safety.

Make Workplace Safety a Top Priority

Although some industries are more dangerous than others, every workplace can be the site of accidents and injuries. Similarly, workers can contract occupational diseases or sustain chronic injuries in any type of working environment. Due to this, it’s important that every business makes workplace safety a top priority.

Failing to provide a safe working environment can be catastrophic for your professional reputation, so it’s well worth investing in the right health and safety solutions. By doing so, you can reduce the risk of injuries and illnesses, meet your legal obligations and avoid the fines and sanctions that come with health and safety breaches.