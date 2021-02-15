So, we all know hyaluronic acid to be the MVP of skincare—or, at least, that’s what you’ve read/heard/seen in every single story, commercial, and product for the past year. (We get it, hyaluronic acid—YOU’RE POPULAR.) And although, yes, this little ingredient is usually the key to plump, glowing skin, it still needs to be used correctly or it could make your face sincerely unhappy.

So, if you have officially reached peak levels of confusion about WTF hyaluronic acid even is and how to use it, please allow dermatologist Lily Talakoub, MD, to explain everything you need to know about hyaluronic acid benefits and the correct way to use it in your skincare routine

What Does Hyaluronic Acid Do to Your Skin?

If your skin isn’t already lapping up the benefits of hyaluronic acid, this is why it should be:

1. If skin is sufficiently hydrated, it feels super-soft, plump and pillowy and looks so much more radiant. See ya, Insta-filter. See the source for more information

2. When skin is hydrated, lines and wrinkles (even the deeper ones) appear diminished, so it is a great ingredient for those with ageing skin who are desperate to cling on to their youthful perkiness.

3. It works wonders on everyone. ‘Hyaluronic acid works for any skin type, says Dimitra Davidson ‘even sensitive or breakout-prone skin, as well as those with an oily complexion.’

4. Recent research suggests that hyaluronic acid also has antioxidant properties, which means it can act like a shield against free radicals we aren’t in control of, like pollution and other aggressors.

How Does Hyaluronic Acid Help Dry, Dehydrated Skin?

So, what does hyaluronic acid do? The science-based magic lies in hyaluronic acid’s ability to replenish a LOT of moisture. One gram (or 0.03 oz.) of hyaluronic acid can hold up to six LITERS of water. Talk about mind-blowing! What’s even more impressive is that hyaluronic acid can do this for skin without tipping the scales and giving skin too much water (which, surprisingly, can be a problem because it breaks down key substances that normally hold skin’s surface intact).

Hyaluronic acid can enhance moisture content beyond comparison. It also revitalizes skin’s outer surface layers, so they look and feel softer, smoother and radiantly hydrated. This instantly improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The Hyaluronic Acid serum is a wonderful skin care product. Like with any new skincare product, you should start slow with hyaluronic acid, applying it once per day to see how your skin takes it. It is able to promote collagen, and it works as a humectant. In addition to being one of the best moisturizers, it decreases lines and wrinkles in the face.

Hyaluronic acid has a variety of uses. Many people take it as a supplement, but it’s also used in topical serums, eye drops and injections.

Hyaluronic acid benefits are as follows:

– Promotes healthier, more supple skin

– Can speed wound healing

– Relieve joint pain by keeping bones well lubricated

– Soothe acid reflux symptoms

– Relieve dry eye and discomfort

– Preserve bone strength

– Could prevent bladder pain

– Help increase volume in the lips

The Hyaluronic acid serum is safe to use during pregnancy. It’s naturally found in our bodies and is very versatile, so it works well with all skin types, including sensitive and acne prone.