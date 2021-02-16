Bitcoin rallies 20% in a day of market rally.

Investing.com – Bitcoin is trading at $ 46,596.4 today at 00:26 (23:26 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, representing a daily gain of 20.10%. This is the largest percentage increase in one day since last December 7, 2017.

This upward movement pushes the capitalization of Bitcoin to $ 848.1B, or 63.38% with respect to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies. The maximum level reached by Bitcoin was at $ 758.5B.

During the previous 24 hours, Bitcoin has been moving in a range between $ 38,057.0 and $ 46,596.4.

In the last week, Bitcoin gained 35.32%. The volume traded for Bitcoin in the 24 hours prior to its current price has been $ 97.0B, or 46.91% of the total volume for all cryptocurrencies. It moved during the past week in a range between $ 33,462.3906 and $ 46,596.4102.

At its current price, Bitcoin shows a difference of 0.00% with respect to the annual highs that it marked at $ 46,596.41 on February 8.

Evolution of other cryptocurrencies of interest.

The ethereum marked today its latest move in $ 1737.08 in the Investing.com Index, representing a rise of 8.96%.

The Tether, for its part, is trading at $ 1,0006 on the Investing.com Index, which represents a gain of 0.00%.

At the moment, the market capitalization of Ethereum stands at $ 199.1B, or 14.88% of the total capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while that of Tether is at $ 28.8B, or 2 , 15% with respect to the rest of the market value of the sector.

