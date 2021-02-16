To say that CBD oil is having a moment is a big understatement. Its popularity has continued to soar in recent years. But as beneficial as CBD products like the ones produced here at Formulaswiss can be, there are still lingering questions. What do we really know about it?

CBD in Hemp and Marijuana

CBD oil is the second most common compound in Cannabis or Marijuana. Yet, research suggests that most of the CBD products in the market today are derived from the Hemp plant. Hemp and Marijuana are related and they both contain CBD. The main difference between the two is that their flowers and leaves contain varying amounts of THC, the compound that produces psychoactive effects (gets you high). Research has shows that while there may be some traces of THC in CBD oil, most products don’t contain any THC.

The Uses of CBD Oil

CBD oil can be beneficial in the treatment of very rare types of seizures. Research is still on-going to determine the extent to which CBD can help, but Epidolex, a CBD oral treatment received FDA approval in 2018 for the treatment of rare forms of epilepsy. Scientists suggest that CBD oil can help suppress seizures by essentially slowing down the messages the brain receives, decrease inflammation in the brain and alter calcium levels in brain cells.

Current research also suggests that CBD oil can be an ideal solution for the treatment of various types of arthritis. This research is still in its infancy, but it has already shown significant pain management in dogs with osteoarthritis when CBD oil was used as part of their treatment. More data is needed, but researchers already see CBD as an effective pain management solution.

An Ideal Solution Addiction Management

There is increasing data that seems to suggest that CBD oil’s inhibitory effect can be the key to managing triggers for cravings and anxiety, common in heroin addicts.

There are a lot if studies focused in this area and some have found that heroin addicts using CBD oil experienced reduced craving is both men and women. 42% of patients in one study, reported significantly reduced cravings just one week after they started using CBD.

Bottom Line

Even with so much information about CBD available online, it is important to note that there is still so much we don’t know. Studies are still ongoing and the fact that they continue to unearth more previously unknown uses of CBD seems to suggest that there is still so much to learn.

All researchers seem to agree on one key point; CDB is quite harmless and therefore can be used casually. If you choose to use it to manage or cure a medical condition, they all agree that you should talk to your doctor to as CBD oil may interfere with other medications you may be taking.

It is also a good idea to read the label carefully before buying CBD products to make sure you’re only buying high quality products. At Formulaswiss, we pride ourselves in the production of very high-quality CBD products.