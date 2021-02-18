It is not a secret that all sole traders have to stay on top of their accounts and finances. This can be a time-consuming process but it need not be the case in modern times. With more free time, there are more fun moments with pocketwin free spins, one of the best ways to guarantee leisure. Thanks to the array of technical features at the disposal of a trader, one can keep records in real-time and access the same from anywhere across the globe. The access to the income and expense figures will provide a better picture of the profit and revenue numbers. The major advantages of record keeping in real-time would be:

Expenditure analysis

The ability to keep track of the expenditure can be very difficult when dealing with cash. However, one can stay on top of their expenditures when going with a real-time software. The user need not worry about missing one or two items when it comes to calculating the profit and revenue. The software will also be helpful in taking on human errors, which can lead to a considerable difference in the figures. The accuracy of record keeping is often underestimated, but one can make use of the latest and correct information to make better decisions financially.

Tax deadlines

The process of managing taxes is a priority throughout the year. However, one need not spend a portion on tax deadlines every day. The process of analysing everything can be made a lot easier with record keeping, which will help keep all the invoices in the best possible shape. Since the invoices are better organised than ever before, it becomes easier to file returns earlier than usual. This helps meet deadlines for taxes than ever before.

Tax exemptions

The world of taxes can seem very complicated for the self-employed, but it is heartening to know that there are many costs that can be claimed as expenses. For example, the expenditure on travel and office can be deducted as expenses. Since these can run up into several figures, it makes a lot of sense to use real-time record-keeping to monitor expenses for tax purposes. Typically, one would be not aware that the following can be claimed as expenses:

Training courses – A training course is undertaken by people for enrichment purposes and the amount spent on the course can be claimed as a business expense. The course should be directly connected with the business.

Marketing and advertising fees – One can claim exemption for the expenses incurred in the advertising and marketing segments. These would often represent the bulk of expenditure in a business and they would often include the likes of free samples, website costs, newspaper ads, and more.

Fees paid for accounting and legal purposes – The cost of employing the likes of a survey, solicitor, accountant, and more can be claimed as an expense. The insurance premiums can also be used for the purpose of calculating expenses.

Office computer – If a person is utilising a computer for business purposes, a certain percentage can be deducted from the taxable profit. It is even possible to claim the expenses incurred in buying software for the computer.