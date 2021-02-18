Even before the advent of COVID-19, workspaces have long been hotspots for the common cold and flu. With desks upon desks piled together and sandwiches left strewn across the office kitchen, it’s easy to see how illness can infiltrate a workspace so effectively.

As an employer, you have full control over your workspace. The responsibility falls to you when it comes to practicing good hygiene. If you’re struggling to maintain a pristine workspace, follow our tips – you’ll be COVID-secure in no time.

Prioritise Test and Trace

As per government advice, it’s essential that you keep exhaustive records of all customers and staff that have interacted with your company (particularly if they’ve entered your workspace) for 21 days. Being a legal requirement, it’s of the upmost importance that this is carried out.

NHS Test and Trace is crucial to tracking COVID-19 down – nothing is more important than nipping the spread in the bud. If you know where an infection has begun, you can take immediate steps to prevent harming others – protect yourself, your employees and your clients alike.

Uphold social distancing measures

When it comes to returning to your workspace, there are steps you can take to distance yourself from potential infection. Practice stringent social distancing measures and avoid boosting the spread of COVID-19. You should aim to stay at least 1 metre apart from your fellow colleagues and customers.

In accordance with the 1974 Health and Safety at Work etc. Act, you have a responsibility to keep you and your workers safe. Social distancing – and remembering your face coverings – is an essential way of doing this. With serviced offices, this is easy. High-tech furniture can easily be rearranged, and there’s plenty of space for you and your team to spread out and work safely.

Investing in a serviced office solution ensures you’ll reap the rewards of a COVID-secure workspace in the long-term. With high-speed WIFI and round-the-clock maintenance, you can continue to thrive throughout the pandemic.

Hygiene, hygiene, hygiene

A research article published in the Wiley Public Health Emergency Collection and titled “COVID-19 reinforces the importance of handwashing” indicates that washing hands – as basic a measure as it might seem – is the “first line of defence in stopping the spread of infection.”

We can’t express the importance of exceptional hygiene enough. Previously, you may have been satisfied with giving your workspace a quick dust before you leave – this is no longer satisfactory. Regularly wipe down your workstation, don’t forget to frequently use your hand sanitizer and always clean up after yourself.

If cleaning your office from top to bottom seems like a daunting task, enquire about daily daytime and night-time cleaning services from BE Offices. As part of BE Offices’ serviced offices package, all cleaning is left to the professionals. Truly, an immaculate office can lead to an immaculate bill of health for you and your staff.

Above all, follow government advice

COVID-19 is an ever-evolving situation, and it can be hard to determine what steps to take when it comes to securing your workspace. Regularly check guidelines and don’t forget to update yourself on industry specific information. Knowledge is power – and the more you know, the sooner you can banish COVID from your workspace forever.