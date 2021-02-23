Consider the best CRM for startups.

Close

Pros:

CRM, which is most suitable for a startup, allows you to view pipelines, audio calls (including recorded conversations), SMS, receive reporting, and marketing functionality by e-mail in a single place (this also includes a customizable order of received messages).

With pre-recorded voice mail, sales reps save time, while automatic dialing allows you to dial 2 or more numbers at the same time to increase productivity.

Numerous integrations with other platforms, such as Facebook.

Minuses:

Bulk importing of information from CSV files often causes repeat leads. This requires manual cleaning.

Agile

Pros:

Availability of a free CRM system for sales, designed for startups up to 10 people.

The platform combines management of personal contacts, automated marketing, real-time alerts, VoIP telephony, social networks, and monitoring of e-mails and Internet sites.

The ability to use your own appointment calendar so that Agile automates every upcoming voice call and further actions.

Ease of attaching documentation to deals, contacts, e-mails directly inside the application.

Minuses:

A sudden rise in cost when a user changes the version of this service. As a result, difficulties are possible when it is necessary to scale the company.

The customization options are not so numerous.

HubSpot

Pros:

Process management, improved project management. Thanks to this, the user can monitor potential customers, work with them, track the sales process, record interactions with the clientele for each channel.

There is a special program specifically for startups. It offers discounts of up to 90 percent for startups, as well as one-to-one training and onboarding.

Ability to work with G Suite and Office. Because of this, no matter which platform is preferred for the business, this system works perfectly.

By integrating with Zapier, you can easily exchange information between applications such as Google Sheets, Slack, and others to expand functionality and help your expanding business.

The system is free of charge, which makes it possible to get started at no cost. At the same time, the commercial packages include reporting, broader automation, and AI.

Minuses:

Limited customization options, which can be difficult for a niche startup.

The main free functions of the system are numerous, but they are among the main ones, as a result of which you may need to buy Sales Hub or some other additional HubSpot package to expand the system’s capabilities.

Copper

Pros:

Providing functionality that is convenient for startups, including automatic input of information, intelligent identification, monitoring of clients and leads, optimization of opportunities.

The presence of native integration with the G Suite service. This allows you to import information from Gmail and other Google tools without any problems.

The system demonstrates attractive sales funnels, making them easy to track and manage potential customers.

Minuses: