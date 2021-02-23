Consider the best CRM for startups.
Close
Pros:
- CRM, which is most suitable for a startup, allows you to view pipelines, audio calls (including recorded conversations), SMS, receive reporting, and marketing functionality by e-mail in a single place (this also includes a customizable order of received messages).
- With pre-recorded voice mail, sales reps save time, while automatic dialing allows you to dial 2 or more numbers at the same time to increase productivity.
- Numerous integrations with other platforms, such as Facebook.
Minuses:
- Bulk importing of information from CSV files often causes repeat leads. This requires manual cleaning.
Agile
Pros:
- Availability of a free CRM system for sales, designed for startups up to 10 people.
- The platform combines management of personal contacts, automated marketing, real-time alerts, VoIP telephony, social networks, and monitoring of e-mails and Internet sites.
- The ability to use your own appointment calendar so that Agile automates every upcoming voice call and further actions.
- Ease of attaching documentation to deals, contacts, e-mails directly inside the application.
Minuses:
- A sudden rise in cost when a user changes the version of this service. As a result, difficulties are possible when it is necessary to scale the company.
- The customization options are not so numerous.
HubSpot
Pros:
- Process management, improved project management. Thanks to this, the user can monitor potential customers, work with them, track the sales process, record interactions with the clientele for each channel.
- There is a special program specifically for startups. It offers discounts of up to 90 percent for startups, as well as one-to-one training and onboarding.
- Ability to work with G Suite and Office. Because of this, no matter which platform is preferred for the business, this system works perfectly.
- By integrating with Zapier, you can easily exchange information between applications such as Google Sheets, Slack, and others to expand functionality and help your expanding business.
- The system is free of charge, which makes it possible to get started at no cost. At the same time, the commercial packages include reporting, broader automation, and AI.
Minuses:
- Limited customization options, which can be difficult for a niche startup.
- The main free functions of the system are numerous, but they are among the main ones, as a result of which you may need to buy Sales Hub or some other additional HubSpot package to expand the system’s capabilities.
Copper
Pros:
- Providing functionality that is convenient for startups, including automatic input of information, intelligent identification, monitoring of clients and leads, optimization of opportunities.
- The presence of native integration with the G Suite service. This allows you to import information from Gmail and other Google tools without any problems.
- The system demonstrates attractive sales funnels, making them easy to track and manage potential customers.
Minuses:
- Prior training required.
- The likelihood of a problem with importing information from Excel.