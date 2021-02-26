Its 2021 and energy saving is becoming an integral part of our lifestyles, with better recycling and more energy-efficient methods to handle everyday tasks. As companies roll out more modern tech, these products are almost always made to save on energy while simultaneously introducing a new kind of technology to the market as time progresses.

There are several ways to adopt an energy-efficient lifestyle and the easiest way is to begin with your home. Installing energy smart products around the house could do wonders for the environment and yourself – the best one being reduced utility bills in the long run.

Here are two products that are steady examples of energy-smart products that can be installed around your home, which won’t only save up on the consumption but your money as well.

Smart Thermostat

Heating and electric bills take up a significant chunk of people’s monthly incomes, so it only makes sense to consider installing a Smart Thermostat. Not only will it save you money, but they are also quite energy-efficient and consume less.

Smart thermostats connect to the home Wi-Fi network and can be controlled through mobile applications that are downloaded onto smartphones and tablets. Some models are also compatible with voice assistants like the Amazon Alexa – this makes it super convenient to control these devices without having to manually adjust the thermostat every now and then. It also means that these thermostats can be controlled remotely, whether you’re in the house or the supermarket it doesn’t matter. These apps make it easy to keep track of and control the thermostat, so even if you forgot to switch it off on your way out, you can easily do it through the app.

Another great feature some Smart Thermostat models sport are sensors that control the thermostat by using motion sensors to switch off the thermostat when no one’s around, and can even adjust temperatures according to the weather.

A great option would be the Google Nest Thermostat. Retailing at a reasonable price, these smart thermostats can be controlled using the Google Home app, and even have an additional feature that uses the phone location to adjust temperatures accordingly – it has an Eco Temperature mode that is activated when the device senses no one is around. The Nest Thermostat is also compatible with other voice assistants.

Smart Lighting

Electric power usage is one of the biggest contributors to energy consumption. That’s why smart lighting is one of the best and easiest ways to reduce electricity consumption and to cut down on the electric bill too.

Leaving the lights on is something every person is guilty of – it could be accidentally or when we’re too lazy to get up and turn off the light. Nonetheless, it adds to the consumption and even raises your home electric bill. Smart lights are the best solution to this, and for many other reasons as well.

Smart lights work similar to smart thermostats, connecting to the home Wi-Fi, and are controlled through mobile applications that are downloaded onto smartphones. Through these apps, the lights can be switched on and off, dim the brightness to your preference, and even set timers and daily schedules. These lights can thus be controlled remotely as well. Now isn’t that a great way to save up on energy?

Certain brands can have smart lights compatible with voice assistants, so if this isn’t convenience plus a reason to save money, and let’s not forget a smart way to reduce energy consumption, then what is?