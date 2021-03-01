Thrillz is an app that allows celebrities and fans to be closer than ever. The app allows for fans to buy packages of video messages, performances, or hop into live shows and connect directly with their favorites over video calls. Thrillz impressive line-up of celebrities includes Katie Price, Mr. Motivator, Paul Chuckle, Peter Shilton, Tara Reid, Gary Busey, Ruddock, John Altman, Henry Blofeld, along with so many other talented celebrities. Fans can also attend live events like VIP concerts with Allie Sherlock or interactive talk shows like The Mary and Amanza Show, where they can truly connect, even in the pandemic.

With this ingenious idea, Thrillz has been named one of the UK’s best start-ups in 2020, but they didn’t do it alone. Despite 75% of sales being organic, Thrillz monthly revenue growth is an astonishing 175%. This remarkable company grew exponentially in 2020 and is on track for another year of incredible results. In 2020, their celebrity sign-ups grew by 1000%, bookings by 2700% and their revenue by 5000%. Seriously incredible numbers, which is to be expected with such a powerhouse behind the company.

The founder, Anjan Luthra, is a former Private Equity and Venture Capital Investor at Partners Group London ($100bn Private Equity Fund). Joining Luthra as an advisor for Thrillz is Graeme Faulds, a founding partner of SL Capital Partners, one of the largest and most successful Private Equity Funds in the UK. These two minds together was a recipe for success, as Thrillz pre-seed round raised $700K from leading Angel investors across Europe, including executives from leading Private Equity and Investment Bank firms including advisor James Faulds. Faulds was another active ingredient in success as he has chaired and exited several companies and currently advises Tier 1 Private Equity Funds.

How can fans get in on Thrillz success? Thrillz has recently partnered with Seedrs, an equity crowdfunding platform in the U.K., to give fans a chance to invest from the ground up. Seedrs provided £293 million ($330 million) to over 265 start-ups in 2020 and their mission is to help investors invest in businesses they believe in. This partnership is mutually beneficial to every party and allows fans to really give their all to an app they love so much. With thousands of customers and 5-star reviews, there’s no doubt this offer will be a hit.

Revolutionary in ideas, inception, and implementation, fans can continue to grow with Thrillz. The Thrillz Seedr campaign went live mid-February and there is still time to get on board.

To learn more about Thrillz and this once in a lifetime opportunity, visit https://www.seedrs.com/thrillz/coming-soon and https://www.thrillz.co.uk.