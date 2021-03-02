The year 2020 was the year of Longines watches because they have continued the pathway purist of their reissues by collecting heritage watch collections. They also continued to build other enthusiast families like the Hydro conquest and the Record collections. The biggest news in 2020 is the launching of their Spirit collection.

It is an event that will happen every year at the Imier-Saint based production and manufacturer. The Spirit batch collection represents the meaningful way of the watch while they blend in the supplier’s instrument’s history. The first aviation pioneers have new contemporary style cues together with the latest technology of watchmaking.

Where To Buy Longines Watches?

The HydroConquest series collection is the Longines watch approach to a no-nonsense and robust build like other cheap and affordable dive watches. Many people noticed the range of forms of the watch with a black ceramic case and a Steel bracelet. This year, the company has a new approachable design with a khaki green functionality.

This muted, military-like watch has been one of the most famous designs that Longines watches made. They over a tonic quenching against the procession of the blue and black dive watches. It has a feasible size with a 41mm diameter that will secure the rubber strap so that it will perfectly fit the design.

This watch is powered by the caliber in-house L888, and it is proven to last 40-50 hours of power reserve. For the people like a casual military design watch, Longines HydroConquest Green is the watch that they must choose. You can buy any vintage Longines watches anywhere that has a luxury store or shop that sells watches.

Longines Heritage Marine Nationale

For those people who love to read the Time+Tide, they should not be surprised that the Longines watches are the producers of the military’s wristwatches all over the world for many years already. Longines continued their exploration to release the Heritage Military COSD that was first introduced in 2015.

Both of those watch designs were reissues from the Longines brand. The most exciting and trending watch in all of their watches is the Heritage Marine Nationale. There are many different details that this watch executed successfully in the latest inspired military watches. It has a case size of 35mm to oversize beyond the crown.

Longines Spirit 40mm

No one could forget the latest collection of the Spirit edition when they considered the Longines’ creme de la release in 2020. The Spirit collection of this watch brand is worth the review and closer look to know what the Breadth of the watch is. It has a 40mm size with a dark blue dial and a strap coated with leather.

They can encapsulate the collection of the philosophy that combines the cues visual of the pilot’s watches and some modern touches. This represents the well-arranged references with a dial that features the Arabic numbers with a luminova. It has a five-star reserved for the watches that has a superlative design.

Longines Record Australian Limited Edition

The collection of Record watches was the recent watch collection that was launched before the Range Spirit design. It has a style and form that is contemporary. This collection launched the Australian Limited edition, and it gave birth to the Record Australian watch design that is also a limited edition watch.

It has a balanced style and size for both men and women, giving the watch a 38.5mm diameter that features a dial that is made from a piece of a mother pearl. It also has a dial with an hour marker of 13 diamonds that are set around the sides. This elegant watch is a restrained luxury designed watch that fits both sexes.

Longines Heritage Classic Chronograph Tuxedo Dial

Suppose people need evidence about how good the Heritage collection of Longines is. The Heritage Classic Chronograph Tuxedo Dial will make buyers buy this watch design. The watchmaker from swiss shows how great and valuable the depth of their watch designs is. The timepiece has a two-register design that can attract more people.

The case has a 40mm steel that fits the modern people of today’s generation and a black ring with a round silver dial on its sides. On the outer side of the watch dial, the tachymeter blue scale is for its chronograph design that can be printed to add more attention and care for the watch’s detail.

It has a minute and hour hand shaped like a leaf and has been unobtrusive visually in the steel tone with a natural design. The running seconds and the two hands have been matched to the scale tachymeter. This watch is one of the most popular methods in the Longines watch collection, and collectors love collecting this series.

Takeaway

Longines Watches have different models and designs that can fit any people and what profession they have. They will be assured that they can feel more proud of all the hard work they have done by wearing this watch. These Longines watches are a good investment for collectors and all people.