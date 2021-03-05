What is a Cordless Hair Dryer?

A cordless hairdryer is a product that allows you to dry your hair completely without having to stress about multiple wires surrounding you. Since you are free from the enormous amount of wires, you can get your work done at a faster pace. While regular hair dryers take quite a lot of time to heat up and actually start drying your hair, cordless hair dryers are usually very fast. These battery-operated hair dryers work pretty efficiently allowing you a hassle-free solution to your hair woes. At the same time, they are quite lightweight which makes it portable as well. So if you are travelling too, you can carry them along with you easily. Besides, there are various benefits or advantages to having cordless hairdryers which we will discuss soon.

Working of a Hair Dryer

The working or functionality of a hair dryer is very simple. There is a fan in the cordless hair dryer that is designed to push the cool air towards the heating surface. Thus, the air is then heated due to the heating element. It is then blown towards the concentrated nozzle of the battery operated hair dryer. Though not many of us pay a heed to the material of the heating element in the dryer, you must always have a look at the same. This is because the material used in the dryer needs to be compatible with your hair type. If you aren’t much aware of these concepts, we shall look into them in greater detail in the next section.

Heating Methods of Cordless Hair Dryers

There are four basic types of heating methods that are found in hair dryers. They are as follows:

• Ionic Hair Dryer

• Titanium Hair Dryer

• Tourmaline Hair Dryer

• Porcelain or Ceramic Hair Dryer

To understand the working of these hair dryer heating methods, let’s look at each one of them in detail.

1. Ionic Hair Dryer

In the ionic hair dryer technology, a huge number of negative ions are produced when the air goes through the electric current in the nichrome wire. The negatively charged ions then the positively charged water molecules. Then the machine dries your hair retaining moisture. At the same time, it makes your hair silky and smooth as well. This type of hairdryers are known to be time-saving and are very fast in execution. However, they are not a great option for styling purposes. Besides, this cordless hair dryer is not compatible for short or thin hair.

2. Titanium Hair Dryer

In a titanium hair dryer, the heating coil is made of the titanium metal. This kind of hair dryer are considered to be the fastest as compared to ionic, ceramic or tourmaline hair dryers. Since the heat generation is too high in the hair dryer, it is not suitable for thin or small hair. At the same time, titanium hair dryers are very lightweight if you compare it to other types. It is also a great option for styling purposes as it adds a nice bounce and shine to your hair.

3. Tourmaline Hair Dryer

Tourmaline is actually a gemstone or a multi coloured mineral which is the latest development to hair dryers. It is piezoelectric and pyroelectric mineral which simply means that when force is applied on it, the mineral produces an electric charge. The mineral emits both infrared heat and negatively charged ions which makes it an infrared and ionic hair dryer. These hair dryers are also considered to be very quick and time-saving. The hairdryer sets out heat gently and effectively so that your hair is less damaged.

4. Porcelain or Ceramic Hair Dryer

Porcelain or ceramic hair dryers are very different from others on the list. In these types of hair dryers, the heating element is either made of porcelain or ceramic. Unlike the other materials available, the ceramic heating element divides the heat pretty evenly thus reducing the damage to your hair. They emit infrared heat which passes through your hair shaft and dries your hair instantly. At the same time, the hairdryer also locks moisture thus giving it a sleek shine and style.

Benefits of a Cordless Hair Dryer

A hairdryer is an essential product in every home. It allows you to dry your hair and style it at the same time. If you are still looking for the wonderful benefits of cordless hair dryers, then here we are to clear all of your doubts.

• Energy Saving

A cordless hairdryer is known to consume low energy as compared to thr regular hairdryers. Also, when you happen to alternate between the heat settings, it can lead to heavy energy usage. But with these battery-operated hair dryers, you can put your worries to rest. They are designed in such a way that they take up very less energy even if you keep changing the heat settings.

• Portable

Since cordless hair dryers need not be surrounded by wires, you can easily carry them around as required. These hair dryers are independent and can be used in any setting or situation with the least amount of hair damage. So if you need to travel, carry this amazing hair dryer with you and you are all set to go. Style your hair, dry your hair all with less damage and intact moisture. Cordless hair dryers are very lightweight. Hence, you can choose to carry them anywhere, anytime.

•Safety

There is always a risk of using traditional hair dryers since they are bounded by many wires. At the same time, many people tend to use hair dryers in the bathroom space which is closely associated with water. This can lead to many hazards and can prove fatal too. This is why cordless hair dryers are the best way to go. With a cordless hair dryer, you don’t have to be close to an energy source which makes it very safe and risk-free as well. This is also one of the reasons why cordless hair dryers are so popular today and one of the most sought after devices.

• Affordable

A cordless or battery-operated hair dryer is pretty affordable as compared to a regular device. Hence, if budget is an issue for you, you can easily consider purchasing one of the machines for your use. At the same time, cordless hard dryers are known to be more durable as compared to the regular hair dryers. What’s more? You even have tons of choices and options to choose from. There are hairdryers in different colours, sizes, patterns, features and functionality as well that makes your purchase all the more interesting. Many hairdryers also come with a warranty that secured your purchase.

Conclusion:

In this article, we have looked into the topic of cordless hair dryers in detail. Now you must be well aware of the various types of hair dryers along with different heating materials too. After this detailed information, you will be better able to make an informed decision and choose the best product for yourself. Check out the amazing choices and variety of cordless hairdryers on Amazon to win exciting discounts and super deals. Do let us know your feedback or suggestions if any.