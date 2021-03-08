If you’ve just been a victim of a theft on your retail premises, it can be a very confusing time. What happened? How could it be prevented? Who should I call? The last thing you need is to have to decipher the tonne of information coming at you – but that’s often the reality.

Below, we cover the best security tips available for retail outlets, so you know what to do in the event of a theft and can avoid repeat attacks in future.

Use an encrypted credit card swiper

Your retail store accepts credit cards, but do you know if your customers’ data is safe?

Storing payment information on a retail store’s servers is prone to hackers who can steal card numbers, expiration dates, and 3-digit CVC codes. By using an encrypted credit card swiper (also known as a payment gateway), you can accept payments from customers while keeping their data safe and your business protected from theft.

Using a swiper that encrypts the card number serves two purposes. It protects your equipment from hacks and skimmers, and it protects the customer from personal information leakage.

Ensure your data is kept off-site

Your data should always be kept off-site, not only to make your store more secure but also to aid your recovery if the worst happens. If you don’t have an off-site copy, then get one as quickly as you can.

An important component of retail security is the physical safety of your merchandise. But that’s not all – you also have to ensure your data is protected, too. If it’s stolen or if you just lose it, you need a way to protect it from being used by others.

Implement crowd management measures if necessary

Protecting your merchandise from shoplifting has always been a challenge. By employing the right crowd management measure, you can reduce inventory loss to a minimum. Nowadays, there are many problems involving the safety of customers and business owners in general. Thieves are always on the lookout for retail store merchandise that they can steal and sell for money.

Hiring security officers to monitor your retail store 24/7 is a financial burden that small businesses cannot handle. You have to think of another alternative that will look after the safety of your customers and business’ merchandise while saving you money at the same time.

Make sure your technology is up to date

Technology moves fast, and it’s easy to get left behind. Many retail stores use older technology because it will save them a lot of money over having new software.

The problem is that they sometimes forget to update their computers. This can cause problems in the long run, and if you are not careful, you could end up getting a virus or, worse, hackers. Some type of infection could take months to discover.

Protect your business

Thanks to the internet, we can do just about anything from anywhere. But unfortunately, crime follows us no matter where we go, and that includes online. The good news is that ensuring you have comprehensive business insurance can help cover you in case anything does go awry with your business.

Conclusion

Protecting your retail store is a very important and necessary step if you want to keep it safe. There are many things you can do to keep criminals at bay and protect your business. If you’ve been considering opening a retail store, or are already running one, then this article is for you!