The state of music distribution and consumption has evolved a lot over the last 10 years. CDs, cassettes, and vinyl are now seen as outdated mediums and streaming has taken over as the major medium of listening to music. There’s no denying that it’s the best way to consume music as you can find most artists, whether they’re new or old, in one app.

Now, Spotify is one such app that has emerged as the leading music streaming platform in current times. Launched in 2008, it has become extremely popular among people and in the music industry by offering easy access to music, not just by mainstream artists but independent musicians as well. The only problem with putting your music on such a huge platform is that how does one stand out amongst so many artists?

Well, one way is to partner up with sites and apps where you can buy Spotify plays that are completely authentic. Just for a small amount of money, you too can make a name for yourself. Are you uncertain about what would be the best site for you? Don’t worry, in this article we’ve provided a list of sites and apps that provide the best services on the market. Keep reading.

UseViral, as the name suggests, is one of the best tools on the market that can help you go viral very quickly. It carries out its tasks in the most ethical and legal manner. When you buy Spotify plays from UseViral, it produces results very quickly that are compliant with Spotify’s terms of use. This helps you avoid your account getting blocked or banned.

Key features:

Over time, UseViral has accumulated a wide-ranging network of connections to deliver you real plays and streams.

For the monthly listeners’ option, you can purchase 1k to 50k listeners from 8 packages. The cost for this option ranges from $3 to $59.

You can also buy Spotify plays and streams from the same number packages available on the site. The cost of 1k to 50k plays ranges from $10-$499.

You also get the option of purchasing followers of two types. You can get followers for your playlist and normal artist followers.

It is extremely consistent when it comes to delivering orders.

The payment process and gateways are very safe as they are secured with SSL encryption.

There’s no need to provide any passwords.

SidesMedia is one of the best sites you can partner up with when you want to buy Spotify plays. Its team is very knowledgeable about producing high-level engagement for its customers. Moreover, the site has developed a good reputation for itself by delivering great and unfaltering services to their existing clients. The site uses its network of clients to provide you with real followers as they get paid for doing so. It also teaches you about the various ways to increase your brand’s social proof.

Key features:

SidesMedia guarantees a fast turnaround time. You will start witnessing engagement on your account within 3 days of ordering.

It equips you with real followers.

It provides you with plays and streams that are completely risk-free and harm-free.

By using its exclusive search engine, you can buy Spotify plays, streams, and followers at extremely reasonable rates.

1000 plays will cost you $10, 1500 plays will cost you $18, 2500 plays will cost $25, 5000 plays will cost you $45, 10,000 plays will cost you $79, 15,000 plays will cost you $150, 25,000 plays will cost you $250, and 50,000 plays will cost you $499.

3. Famups

Famups is a site that provides its clients with a user-friendly interface that makes it very easy to purchase Spotify plays. It also boasts a strong music industry reputation. Famups doesn’t just specifically cater to your Spotify growth requirements as it provides services for other major social media platforms as well.

This is really useful as it makes your account look more credible. If your Spotify account is doing well but your other social media accounts are lacking growth, this can seem a bit suspicious to people. That is why Famups also provides views on YouTube. This helps gain exposure and improve your rank on search engines.

Key features:

It produces results within 24 hours of ordering its services.

It delivers your order on time and you get access to various campaign strategies instantaneously.

It completely secures your personal information.

The payment process and options are extremely easy to navigate and use.

Its Spotify service delivers long-term results. Your plays and streams won’t fade away.

You can also contact its dedicated customer support team if you are experiencing any technical difficulties. They will get back to you within a few hours.

4. Viralyft

Virallyft is another great Spotify growth service provider on this list. It offers Spotify-only followers and plays, but they’re completely authentic. The company focuses on making every engagement and play look genuine. Moreover, its services are priced very reasonably and it delivers all of this almost instantly.

Key features:

The payment process and methods are secured through an SSL-encrypted channel. So, you don’t have to worry about the privacy of your bank account being compromised.

It understands that independent artists can’t spend huge amounts of money to buy Spotify plays and hence offers packages that work perfectly for small budgets.

This firm offers a money-back policy. So, on the off chance that you’re unhappy with its services, you can demand a refund.

It also sets you up with a team of promoters who ensure that your Spotify promotional activities go according to plan. Virallyft is a secure website that takes serious measures against cyber-security threats and attacks.

It offers you a live tracking option so you can check the progress of your order in real-time.

Viralyft offers an extremely dedicated and experienced customer support team that is available 24/7.

5. Social-viral

By subscribing to Social-viral you can build a fan base very quickly. Not only can you buy Spotify plays but you can also modify the plans based on your requirements. It offers you the option of selecting the content of your choice from the Spotify playlist. Moreover, you won’t have to provide any personal information. All you need to do is pay for your promotion plan and Social-viral will take care of the rest.

Key features:

It helps you improve your account traction and exposure by delivering you real plays and followers and attracting new listeners.

Social-viral produces results very quickly. You will start seeing plays and followers on your tracks and accounts within 12 hours of ordering.

Its packages are very affordable, even if you’re buying plays in bulk.

It completely refrains from using bots and automation. So, your account won’t draw any negative attention from Spotify’s algorithm.

6. Venium

Venium is a brand new addition to the social media growth services industry. It has been the top new addition to the Spotify plays and streams growth service for 2021. Venium provides your Spotify profile with a reach that’ll make your music very popular amongst users whilst protecting your account from any negative aspects of the algorithm.

The Venium team is quite transparent with their clients. They understand that targeting a huge audience will only help you gain a bunch of meaningless numbers and your listeners are likely to not come back. So, Venium specifically targets an audience that’s perfect for your music and genre. It ramps up your engagement as well.

Key features:

Venium offers you a guarantee regarding its service.

All of your private information is safeguarded.

Its services work according to Spotify’s algorithm and help you avoid your profile getting flagged or blocked.

It also provides you with a live tracking tool to check up on the progress of your order.

Once you sign up with Venium, you’ll start seeing results pretty quickly.

7. Social Fans Geek

Social Fans Geek is one of the most well-known sites when it comes to purchasing Spotify plays, streams, and followers. This site can also help you with boosting your presence and engagement on SoundCloud and YouTube. In fact, it provides you with packages that can help you with all three platforms at the same time.

Key features:

Its website is very well-designed and the features are very easy to manage.

The site also doesn’t ask for your personal information like your password.

Social Fans Geek equips you with a customer support team that is available round-the-clock.

It provides you with results very quickly.

The company offers some of the most competitive pricing on the market, without compromising the quality of its services.

Its promotion methods are compliant with Spotify’s terms of use and agreement. It will never put your account at risk of getting suspended or terminated.

Their payment gateway is safe to use as it is secured with SSL encryption.

8. PlaysWiz

PlaysWiz is another Spotify plays and streams boosting service provider. It provides you with real listeners and online presence growth solutions. Its team is highly experienced in all areas related to creating and publishing music.

It will bring more followers to your account and even more plays than most service providers. All of the plays and follows that you receive with the help of PlaysWiz come from real people and sources.

Key features:

Its experienced team will offer various effective solutions that will not only help your account grow but are also compliant with Spotify’s terms of service.

You are offered warranties for high-quality, positive plays, and feedback.

It provides you with everything that is required to help market your music and enhance your stream numbers. It will deliver followers, likes, reposts, comments, downloads, and plays for your tracks and profile.

PlaysWiz’s extremely secure website prevents any safety breaches and privacy hazards.

It also offers a 24/7 customer support service team.

9. SpotiFLY

SpotiFLY is another site that provides you with Spotify plays and streams for your account. Its team is very well-versed in growing your social media presence and provides you with enhanced features that help you get the right kind of attention and followers.

Moreover, SpotiFLY provides its services for other major streaming and social media platforms like SoundCloud, Facebook, and Instagram, to name a few. It can also help you get followers for your Spotify account through the aforementioned platforms.

Key features:

This site uses organic methods to grow engagement and reach on every account. It provides you with real plays, streams, and followers to increase traffic on your social media accounts.

SpotiFLY provides you with a customer support team that can help you with any technical difficulties within 24 hours of contacting them.

It delivers its orders and services on time.

The company works according to Spotify’s algorithm so that your account is at no risk of suspension or cancellation.

The site can provide you with numerous promotional plans within a few seconds.

The modes and payment gateways are safe and they secure your personal information from cyber-theft.

It provides your account with long-term results. The streams and plays won’t fade away anytime soon.

SpotiFLY’s streaming and social media boosting services are priced very reasonably.

In Conclusion

You can find innumerable sites, apps, and tools where you can purchase Spotify plays. However, we cannot guarantee how legitimate those service providers are. Sometimes they even turn out to be scams. So, we would advise you to tread with caution.

But, if you subscribe to any of the above-mentioned sites and tools, we are certain that you will be delivered with services that are not only safe but will help you grow your account immediately. We hope that this article helps you in finding the right service provider for your account.