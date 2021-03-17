Have you recently started marketing your brand on Instagram but are failing to see any growth or positive results? Is your follower count starting to plateau and you have no idea why or how to solve this problem?

There are millions upon millions of Instagram accounts out there, and this means that there is a lot of competition. If you aren’t correctly marketing your brand on Instagram, this competition can be detrimental to the growth of your business and its account. Seeing no growth or not gaining any new followers could just be because you are making a few simple mistakes here and there that thousands of people make every day, or not using a growth service such as Growthoid to get active Instagram followers, which can resolve the problem quickly and easily. This is normal because once you get into the nitty gritty of it, Instagram can actually be a bit difficult and confusing to use.

If you want your account to be successful, you should avoid making these mistakes when marketing on Instagram.

Using bad photos

Instagram is a social media platform that was designed and created around the idea of posting photos of you and things that interest you. It is primarily focused on the visual aspect of it all, allowing users to follow other users to see the different photos that they post.

Instagram is the social media platform that has transformed itself into a glamorous and luxurious place where people post only the best photos that they have, meaning it is now mainly focused on aesthetics. The worst thing you could do for your brand when marketing on Instagram, is to post bad photos. This will make you stick out like a sore thumb and will discourage people from following you as you are not sticking with the aesthetic and look of the app and therefore not appealing to the users.

You should always be aiming to create the best content that you are able to, and this doesn’t mean buying expensive cameras and lights, or hiring photographer to take pictures of your products. It just means that you should ensure that you are putting in the effort to make your photos look like they belong on Instagram and be interesting to your target audience.

Ignoring followers

One of the biggest mistakes that people make when trying to promote their brand on any social media platform, is ignoring their followers and not engaging with them meaningfully.

Meaningful engagement is key when it comes to any kind of growth on your Instagram account, and the best way to increase your follower count. Everyone these days seem to be so focused on just getting the most amount of followers possible, but this means nothing if you don’t engage with them. Engagement is key when it comes to both maintaining followers and gaining them, as it allows them to feel appreciated and noticed, and encourages them to spread the word about your brand.

There are a few ways you can go about engaging with your Instagram followers, the most popular being replying to comments on your content and on others content, as well as liking other people’s posts, and following people back. One form of engagement that people tend to forget about it responding to direct messages, but this is also a fantastic way to keep your followers interested.

No strategy

Trying to market your brand on social media without any kind of strategy is pointless and possibly one of the biggest, and most time wasting mistakes you could make. Operating with a strategy is crucial when it comes to the success of your social media account and growth of your business or brand. Going into this, you should start with the basics of knowing who exactly your target audience is. This will enable you to direct your content towards them by specifically designing it for them and targeting them with your promotional material. You should also take note of the different areas that you think might need to be improved on.