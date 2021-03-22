A side business is a really good idea if you want to earn extra money. But in India, it is not that simple to do a side business and do a full-time job at the same time. So this article will tell you about those side business ideas where you can start earning some extra money apart from your primary income.

Private Tutor

The demand for a private tutor is really high in India. This is probably one of the most cost-effective businesses to launch, due to its near-zero starting cost requirement. Most tuition-teachers take classes in their own homes, thus eliminating any expenditure on rent and supplies. Some teachers go to student’s houses to teach, so the only effort you need to put in as a tuition teacher is to take to advertise yourself on social media or go the old school way with flyers and ‘word-of-mouth’ recommendations.

Photography

Photographers are in high demand in India, whether it’s portrait photography, wedding shoot, pre-wedding shoot, fashion shoot, or something else. This is a great side business for you if have a good camera and some lights. The only investment you need to make is your time in building your profile online.

YouTube Channel

Many Indian YouTubers became really popular with their great content. A good YouTube video works wonders when you’ve had a tough day at work and take that ten-minute break to unwind a bit before you get back to work. It’s even better when you’re at home at night, looking for something motivational or just some nice comedy to help you recharge for the next day. This is where your YouTube channel comes in and allows you to create high-impact content for the world to consume. From self-help guides to cooking tips and comedy gigs, good content on YouTube is a great way to attract advertisers and make some real money as a side income.

Selling on Amazon and Flipkart

In India, Amazon and Flipkart are great resources for online shopping and with so many users buying and selling goods on the website/app every day, they also make for a great side business. An Amazon or Flipkart store with the right products would complement your primary income very well. You can sell products every day or buy products at a lower price and sell it at a higher price. This is a great side business idea if you are living in India.

Writing Blogs

Blogging is probably one of the most effective fields to tap into in the digital age. Professional blogging requires only a minimal start-up cost. You only have to invest in a domain name and hosting space –initially at least – which in its ‘unlimited’ capacity costs a maximum of roughly Rs 3600. As for promoting your blogs through the right channels, the cost-free and limitless expanse of the internet is all you need.

Graphic Design

Graphic designers are really in high demand these days in India. There’s a popular conception that graphic designers often earn more by sitting at home than by being employed full-time. Although this may sound easy, the truth is that graphic designers are the highest in demand when they work independently and are ready to take on projects from clients outside their prescribed work. Assuming the fact that they already have the necessary equipment to execute their projects (computers, software, etc.), all they need to do is make sure that their work goes viral, so that potential clients can come across it and reach out to them for a new project.

Home Bakery

Home bakery is a good side business idea in India. If you are passionate about baking, then this is a good business idea for you to earn some extra money. You can pretty much do this on your own. You can bake cakes, cookies, and many more while earning along the way. You probably need all the equipment and expertise to get things started. But you got to be consistent in this baking business, otherwise, you will lose customers.

Rent a House

This is probably the most efficient side business you can have in India. If you have a house or a room sitting empty then just rent it to some other person and at the end of the month count all the cash. you don’t have to spend time on this and you can do your daytime job easily.

Google Ad Consulting

This one is becoming really popular amongst various businesses. This also makes it a great side business that one can run from home. Becoming a Google Ads Specialist requires knowledge of how Pay-Per-Click or PPC work though. In this role, you have to set up and manage pay-per-click advertising campaigns for clients, research and create a list of keywords that would be most effective and manage the bids for them, and create and test ads, and monitor viewer engagement or clicks. And you can do all this after your full-time job.

Consultancy Service

Great thing about this is you can do this while staying at home or office. Home-based consultancy services have become quite popular in the past few years in India. While many still run a one-man show, many have recruited to delegate the onslaught of clients that come through for queries around the particular field. While those heading these services must have a background in the field they are adhering to and you don’t have to spend too much money to start this side business.

It is already mentioned that side businesses in India are quite hard. But if you have the courage and urge to earn extra cash then these are the best possible business ideas you can have in India. Then later you can do these businesses permanently if you find some interest in it apart from earning extra money.