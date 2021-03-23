Growing a bushy beard is not only a fashion statement but also a commitment to take care of it. This is because beard-growing requires extreme care so that it grows the way you want it to.

In case you do not take care of your beard very soon, you would start looking like a wanderer coming from the wilds. Whether your beard is at the stubble stage or 2 feet long, here are some tips to take care of and manage it.

Good grooming

Lots of men do not ever wash their beards. Or if they do, they do not use a beard wash for men for this purpose. Use this beard wash at least a few times every week. Remember that whatever product you use on your beard would come in touch with your skin as well.

Hence use products that are non-comedogenic as that would not clog the pores of your skin.

Do not let your beard grow just like that. Try and trim the same every few months. If you are maintaining a short beard, then a trim every two weeks is recommended. For the beard on the edge of your beard, use an electric trimmer.

However, for cutting the bulk of the hair, scissors, and comb are recommended.

Grow it in a better manner

Do not give up on your mane so easily. If you have started taking care of its growth, then continue with the trend. Fight through that itch you feel, and do not give up. Even if you plan on keeping your beard short, wait for it to grow before you try shaping it.

Shaping and trimming a beard too early can be a mistake that is hard to fix later on. However, you should also know when to give it up. Supposing after many months, the growth remains scratchy; you must realize that things would not work.

Let it go, shave it off and move on to any other passion.

General health

Though there are no specific food items that would make your hair growth exceptional, it is better to eat a balanced and healthy diet. There is no proof but eating biotin supplements strengthens the hair. You could consume it but check with a doctor before doing so.

Another aspect of paying attention to is your sleep. Lack of sleep slows down the growth of your beard; hence catch your shut-eye regularly. Make sure your beard does not eat your food with you. Keep napkins to wipe the crumbs off and take small bites so that the situation is averted.

Conclusion

Your beard is probably your pride, and rightly so. Take good care of it so that your macho appearance remains maintained. Use the right products and do not compromise on the grooming schedule ever.

Try and maintain a health regimen that nourishes your hair too. All these steps would ensure that your beard comes out luscious. However, if it does not, maybe your genes are the culprit behind it; let it be and just shave them off.