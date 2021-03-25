The Internet has been constant in the daily lives of people. In fact, 4.66 billion or roughly 60% of the world’s population are continually using the Internet since the start of 2021 according to DataReportal. We do a lot of activities online and it’s no wonder businesses have jumped into this bandwagon. Companies implement digital marketing strategies, like SEO, as these are believed to be an effective method of bringing more opportunities to a business. Organizations, like law firms, can also benefit from this strategy. Learn what are the best SEO services for attorneys you can apply to your practice.

What Is Digital Marketing and SEO?

Digital marketing comprises various marketing efforts related to the usage of an electronic device or the Internet. Compared to traditional marketing methods, digital marketing allows businesses to reach a larger audience since more people are always online. Digital marketing has different categories, and one of them is SEO or Search Engine Optimization.

This process is intended to help a business’s website to rank higher in search engine results pages (SERPs) leading it to have increased engine traffic.

The Importance of SEO for Law Firms

96% of people are in need of legal advice begin their search online. That is why, if you want to get a client for your legal practice, start building a well-optimized website. Here’s how SEO for law firm websites can help your organization grow:

Sets a Name in the Industry

Applying the best SEO services for attorneys can help legal practices land a reputable name in the industry. How? People often perceive that results showing in the top SERPs are the most reliable sources related to their search. If you or your law firm ranks high in the search engine results, chances are people will view your practice to be more reliable and trustworthy compared to those firms ranking low.

Targeted Traffic

The risk with traditional marketing is that you don’t know if your ad is successful in reaching your business’s target market. In contrast, SEO can be used to optimize your website so that it becomes available to targeted traffic. One common practice is to incorporate specific keywords in a law firm SEO blog and the entire website to make sure your website will appear when people type these keywords into the search engine.

More Prospective Clients and Conversions

As your website ranks high in SERPs, expect more calls and inquiries coming in. And the more people reach out to you with just landing on your website, the more chances they are to be converted into paying clients. Allowing law firm SEO companies to do the job for you means you get more time to deal with other components of your business. At the end of the day, a well-optimized website can get you not only paying clients but also a good return on investment.

What Are the Best SEO Practices to Apply in an Attorney’s Website?

Check out these best SEO services for attorneys to have a well-optimized website for your practice.

Prioritize Keywords

One of the most essential steps in optimizing your website is listing out all possible keywords you would want your legal practice to rank for. Choose specific and targeted keywords to be sure you’ll attract qualified traffic and leads. Start by including keywords from your main areas of practice. From these, SEO experts will be able to suggest related search terms that will help your practice rise above the SERPs.

Incorporate Keywords Well on Your Website

Now that you have determined the right set of keywords, it’s time to use them on your website. It’s best to put keywords on the home page since this is where most likely web visitors will land first. Add the keywords into the primary elements of the content, such as the headline, the sub-headers that break up topics, and your call-to-action sentences.

Check Out the Competition

Use your set of keywords in search engines and see where you rank in the competition. Then, check the other websites that rank higher. Not that you will copy how their website looks like but inspecting their websites will give you an idea of what they’re doing to be in the higher SERP ranks. Consider factors like the loading speed of their web page or the blogs they post to know how you can adjust your SEO strategies.

Optimize How Your Website Appears in Search Result Pages

Metadata is significant to any website as this information serves as a guide for online users to know the content of a website even before clicking on it. Furthermore, it helps search engine algorithms to get to know what a website is all about. Fill out your title tags and meta descriptions with your targeted keywords to be consistent with your SEO plans.

Keep Your Website Mobile-Friendly

As of January 2021, 92.6% of active Internet users go online through their mobile devices. Most likely, your next client will be searching from mobile. Therefore, you have to make sure that your website is mobile-friendly. Your SEO expert can surely help in applying a responsive web design for your website to achieve this.

Work on Your Website’s Speed

Speed plays a vital role in your website. Do you know that 1 in 4 web visitors will likely opt out of a website if it takes more than 4 seconds to load? If your website has speed issues, you may want to reduce image sizes to around 100KB or minimize HTTP requests. An SEO expert can also apply more techniques to improve your website’s speed.

Create Professional Profiles

You’ll have an edge over other law firms or attorneys if you have profiles set up on lawyer directories like Super Lawyers, Avvo, and Justia. Don’t forget to build a profile on your local state Bar Association website, too. Including information about your practice in these directories will help spread consistent detail about what you do. As a result, taking advantage of these profiles can help in the ranking of your website.

Google My Business

Another professional profile not to miss is Google My Business (GMB). Having a GMB profile can help your practice’s website appear in Google’s Local 3-Pack or the first three listings that appear in the search results. Being included in this top 3 listing increases the visibility of your legal practice making it more accessible to potential clients. Make sure that all details on your profile are accurate. Also, encourage your current and previous clients to leave a review so that your firm stays visible online.

Conclusion

If you’re looking to grow your legal practice, the most efficient way of marketing today is applying SEO for attorneys. With billions of global Internet users, it’s less difficult to attract prospective clients online. The key is to ensure your website and all other online platforms are well-optimized so that you can reach your target market effortlessly.

