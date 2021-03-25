As a beginner in the world of forex or as someone who wants to commit to making more profit off the market, the need to use the safest means possible cannot be overstated. How else do you get the highest guarantee of safety of your investments than by using the top regulated brokers?

By using the term ‘regulated brokers’, we mean brokers who have been licensed and are duly recognized by the appropriate regulatory bodies. This is the most important way of ensuring that you are not in the company of scammers.

Even among regulated brokers, there are top-regulated brokers. These are brokers who have excelled in one area or the other and have been able to garner wide acceptance over the years. This is an extra assurance that your investments will not be stolen from you and that your affairs are handled by proven or tested hands.

Here are some top regulated brokers you should consider:

FP Markets

FP is a renowned forex broker which is headquartered in Australia. It has spread its tentacles to and gained substantial recognition in fast-growing markets like India where it holds its own among the popular Indian forex brokers, most of whom are subsidiaries of commercial banks. FP offers a demo account, over 10000 trading instruments, runs a minimum deposit of $100, and is regulated by two of the world’s most recognized regulatory bodies – ASIC and CySEC. You can get more information from this FP markets review.

FXTM

Forex Time has grown to become a force to reckon with in the forex trade market. FXTM is more or less a household name. Over the years, they have maintained an impressive level of consistency in the forex brokerage arena. Headquartered in Cyprus under the CySEC and the ASIC regulations, the multiple award-winning company offers a top-notch demo account, $200 minimum deposit, and runs on Mt4, Mt5, and the FXTM Trader platforms.

FXCM

Forex Capital Markets Limited has continued to fly high in the forex brokerage industry since it was founded in 1999. Its longevity and adaptability have given the company a wealth of experience that has helped it maintain a spot at the top. It has the ASIC, FCA, and FSCA regulations and operates a minimum deposit of $50 and 300 Great Britain Pounds (GBP). It is headquartered in the UK and operates a free forex education program.

AVATRADE

Avatrade is regulated under the Bank of Ireland, ASIC, JFSA, and FSCA. It is widely known for how speedy opening an account on its platform is. It is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and operates a minimum deposit of $100. Avatrade is an award-winning forex broker that has successfully penetrated all the major forex markets in the world.

GO Markets

Go Markets is a world-renowned forex broker founded in 2006. It has its headquarters in Australia. It is regulated under the ASIC, and CySEC, runs on the MT4, MT5, and WebTrader platforms, and is one of the leading innovators in the forex brokerage industry.

The top regulated brokers will give you peace of mind and topnotch security for your funds. After all, what else is more important?