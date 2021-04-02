The Traders Union Protects Investors and Reduces Their Risks

Brokerage companies retain a commission from traders while trading on the Forex market for the services they provide. This reduces the amount of a trader’s profit. To get the most comfortable conditions, the best solution is to register on a specially developed platform, which allows you to get a partial refund of the broker’s commission. Companies like the Traders Union will do that for you.

Features of the Traders Union

A rebate is a discount, which is expressed as a partial refund to the Forex trader while trading on the Forex market regardless of the result of the trade. Traders benefit from this because there is a unique opportunity to significantly reduce trading expenses. Thanks to a comprehensive approach, specialized brokerage companies can significantly increase the flow of the target audience, which automatically affects the profitability indicators. At the same time, the other party also benefits, reducing the cost of Forex trading. In general, the trader can count on a partial return of up to 50%, which is quite a lot for every trader working with Forex.

Professional traders and novice Forex players can benefit by the provision of the most favorable conditions of mutually beneficial cooperation between the broker and the client. The users, who have registered on a specialized service called the Traders Union, can fully immerse themselves in the trading process and not have to worry about losing their capital. The official statistics of the Traders Union are proof of it. Two hundred thousands traders cooperate with TU. Its target audience is growing rapidly every day.

The Traders Union enjoys increased popularity due to the following features:

Availability of the most favorable conditions of cooperation;

Qualified lawyers are ready to provide comprehensive support in settling disputes between brokers and traders;

An insurance fund, which guarantees payment of compensations;

Simple registration procedure makes Traders Union one of the best in its sphere.

Key advantages of Traders Union

The Traders Union offers its new and regular clients an extended package of services. For example, the TU cooperates only with the licensed brokerage companies that are notable for their honesty and focus on the result. What is peculiar, their trust rating is in open access. That’s why the probability of a swindle is minimum. To choose the most favorable conditions of cooperation, it is enough to go to a specialized comparison service to read the actual information about Forex that every trader will need at the moment of contact.

Long-term clients of the Union distinguish the main advantage of a specially designed Forex thematic forum in addition to the intuitive interface. Characteristically, it stands out by its high attendance figures. After spending a few minutes of free time to register a personal account, traders reserve the full right to:

Communicate round the clock with like-minded people;

Exchange relevant information on the organization of trading;

Ask questions and receive comprehensive answers;

Leave feedback on working with a brokerage company.

The forum allows you to significantly improve the level of knowledge of traders, drawing from it useful and relevant information about Forex.