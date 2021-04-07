YouTube has always been one of the best video streaming platforms and is known for constantly updating its algorithms and introducing new features to keep up with the times. Be it funny stand-ups, inspirational short movies, DIYs or informative talk shows, YouTube has it all! Staying true to its fame, it has now introduced YouTube Shorts, which allows creators to upload 15-second, high-quality clips from their smartphones and entertain their viewers even more!

This short-form video format is still in beta and has been released in the USA and India for testing purposes! If you are hoping to provide more exposure to your brand on this social media streaming platform, then Shorts can be a blessing in disguise for you! Read on to know about a list of ways you can use YouTube Shorts to expand your business!

Make a mark

You should always remember the fact that when it comes to marketing and building your brand, you need to build a great first impression to lure customers as well as subscribers. Whether you are an influencer looking to grow your personal brand online or a major corporate player, the best way to do it through Shorts is by creating content that has the potential to go viral overnight. Be it a quick overview of your business or channel, solution or expert advice on trending issues relevant to your industry or some good old hacks to save the day, make sure people realise the worth of your content in those 15 seconds and subscribe without any second thoughts. You can also make eye-catching Shorts on product overviews, your vision or goals and tips for new creators or entrepreneurs as people tend to share and save such content more often.

Announce future events

You can use Youtube Shorts to announce future product launches, Q&A sessions, upcoming talk shows, interviews, or videos and can ask the viewers to leave their questions, views, feedback or queries in the comment section so you can easily interact with them and gauge their response. This will not only help you inform your audience in advance but also give them an opportunity to share this information with their friends and family. You can also get better analytics via the views and comments on Shorts and predict how many views your upcoming video will get. You can even buy youtube views for your videos . This will not only help you plan your campaigns effectively but also help in hyping your next video or event on various social media platforms. Make sure you give brief yet self-explaining titles to your YouTube Shorts so that people know what to expect from them.

Host giveaways, give shoutouts and go behind the scenes.

You can also grow your reach by hosting giveaways and contests in collaboration with other creators or brands using YouTube shorts. Use appropriate audio and text along with a brief video to share the information regarding the giveaways or contests. You can also use YouTube Shorts to announce winners, give shoutouts to the best comments on your latest videos or provide a quick update about ongoing contests, quizzes or giveaways so people don’t have to wait for your videos for a long period of time to know the results or other details. You can also upload key moments from your projects, bloopers, fun scenes from the sets and much more to form a deeper connection with your audience and build trust.

Promote user-generated content

One of the best ways to promote your business is by word of mouth and you can do so by sharing customer feedback on YouTube Shorts. You can also share content created by your subscribers, followers or customers as part of your feedback surveys, Q&A sessions, contests or giveaways. Hosting challenges or giveaways provide you with the perfect opportunity to use Shorts in the best possible manner (announcing winners and sharing the content created by your audience). This will not only speak volumes about your brand but also help you expand your business without actually promoting it repeatedly in every other video. Moreover, sharing YouTube shorts featuring subscribers or clients will not only help increase engagement but also build credibility among potential clients and gain new subscribers for your channel.

Be consistent and authentic

Last but not the least, the most important thing that you need to keep in mind while promoting your brand or business on YouTube is that you need to be authentic and consistent. Social media is all about finding your niche and building a community around it. YouTube Shorts can make this task a lot easier if you manage to create brief yet informative content that will help people realise the importance of your business to gain insight into your field. Adding a witty one-liner in the introduction or towards the end in every Short can also help your content stand out among the countless videos being uploaded every minute! Make sure you regularly post high-quality YouTube Shorts that contain information, catchy music, appropriate audio or text so that people can share it with others.

Now that you have a list of ways to use Shorts for promoting your business, make sure you put them to good use and do let us know which one worked the best for you! Feel free to share any other tips you found useful in the comment section below so that others can also benefit from them.