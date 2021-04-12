Buying Instagram followers in the UK may seem like a great idea… but growing your audience organically is always best.

Similar to the way we think about our food, organic followers are a much more healthy way to grow your Instagram presence. While buying Instagram followers can sometimes seem like a great idea, it’s not a “one and done” scenario. If you really can’t stop yourself from buying them, at least buy Instagram followers in the UK, not from overseas. Even if you buy your followers, you’re still going to need to dig in and pay close attention to what you’re doing with your feed.

So while there are things you can do to help boost your pretense and relevancy… None of them are exactly easy.

The Downside to Buying Instagram Followers in the UK

Perhaps the worst part of purchasing followers on Instagram is that they don’t actually do much for you. Yes, they increase your number of followers, but then what? Most followers that you can buy are “zombie” accounts. Or totally inactive. Which means no liking, no commenting, no retweeting. Which also means no real boost to EdgeRank or other influence scores.

So while it could reasonably help boost your ego, for mere pennies compared to other avenues of paid for popularity, buying Instagram followers in the United Kingdom doesn’t really do much else. There are also instances where you could easily get scammed out of the money you pay, where they send you no followers at all, or the ones they do send are pretty obviously bots. Occasionally, you can find a website where you can buy real Instagram followers in the UK. Some are capable of providing actual, real Instagram followers, but those are fairly rare, and they’ll cost you more.

How to find followers Organically without having to buy Instagram followers from the UK?

While having a high number of followers is important, if they’re not interacting with you, they’re basically wallpaper. Sure, it looks nice, but does it really do anything? So while you should absolutely concentrate on increasing your following… There are better ways to go about it than just buying Instagram followers.

Post Relevant Content

Posting content that is useful and important to your audience is a huge part of getting followers, which may sound a bit obvious, but it’s still often overlooked. The schedule that you Instagram post is also incredibly important to getting and maintaining followers. Posting consistently, but not constantly, has been shown to help gain more organic followers. Taking the time to really concentrate on the quality of your posts is far superior than just popping up drivel because you haven’t posted any new photos in 2 hours. Some Instagram accounts are very famous and they only post 1 new photo per week! Some focusing on quality over quantity is definitely better.

Use Visuals

Instagram posts with visuals, like video clips, memes, and links, perform much better than just standard photos, especially when the visual cues you’re using are relevant to your brand identity as well as your audience. Visuals help your Instagram posts standout amongst the rest, and also help them to firmly situate themselves in the memory of your followers. Making a greater impact.

Always Be Interacting

It’s not enough just to come up with clever, quippy, photos. You also need to be interacting with your followers, as well as other accounts. Your activity will directly correlate with the activity of your followers, improving the mark your feed is making. Comments and responses to comments are wildly important, both to your feed and your audience. Twitter followers are more likely to interact with a feed that feels inclusive to them.

Use Micro-Influencers

Micro-influencers are those feeds and profiles that can help increase your digital footprint by essentially merging your audience with their own. These influencers are sometimes gained on a paid for basis but they are often a much better investment than just buying Instagram followers from the UK. Mostly because they will happily share your content and you can repost theirs.

Are you convinced to never buy Instagram followers from the UK?

I hope that you enjoyed reading this blog post about the controversial topic and that you will realize that you should never buy followers on Instagram from the UK. To conclude, I think that buying followers was a great idea back in 2012 when the whole world wasn’t aware of this little marketing trick… Heck, even politicians were doing it back then!

But today in 2021, even teenagers are aware that you can cheat buy buying followers on Instagram in the United Kingdom, and more and more people actually spend time ‘investigating’ the followers of their favorite influencers or businesses, to see if they are fake or not. So buying followers is just not a good idea at all. It could hurt your reputation more than it could help.