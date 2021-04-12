After Brexit occurred, the number of pensioners migrating from the United Kingdom to Spain increased considerably, with the cities of Málaga and Marbella on the Costa del Sol being the most popular. The pleasant climate and the more accessible cost of living are other factors which determined migration from the United Kingdom.

Brexit is a political process which was carried out as of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, whereby it stopped having a relationship with and belonging to this political community. This event has created a fundamental shift in bilateral relations between the state members of the European Union and the United Kingdom at all levels.

Social consequences

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) and the Permanent Immigration Ministry, under the authority of the Ministry of Integration, Social Security and Migration, a significant increase has been observed in the migration of British citizens who have decided to reside in Spain.

This migration started in 2017, when the government of the United Kingdom announced the break with its members as of a British referendum which obtained 51.9% support to carry out Brexit. According to data obtained by the INE, the number of English people in Spain has increased in the last three years. One of the most noteworthy points which has been produced by Brexit is the increase in British people who have emigrated to Spain.

The most significant characteristics of the migratory movement is the profile of the citizens, due to the fact that in addition to young people, retired people with more resources have also decided to abandon their country and move to Spain definitively. Amongst the most popular places are the Costa de Sol, Málaga and Marbella in addition to Alicante and Mojácar. Chosen for the good quality of life, pleasant climate and low cost of living with regard to daily expenses.

Obtaining the Spain Visa

Getting the Spain Visa is one of the steps to follow when migrating to this country in the European Union. British people need to get the Spain Golden Visa 2021 and the Non Lucrative Visa Spain 2021 to be able to enter the country for an extended stay.

The first is for those who are still of working age and the second for those who want to remain in the country but without carrying out any kind of economic activity. This is the option chosen by those who have already passed the expected productive age and are in retirement, choosing Spain as the ideal place to relax in order to experience the last stage of life.