English essays are an integral part of our education system. They help us to lay down a concrete foundation of creative writing and in communicating our ideas effectively. It has also been observed that essays play a key role in improving and refining speech skills. In short, English essays are important if you are looking forward to improve your communication skills.

Master the art of English essay writing by following our English essay help:

Understand Different Types of Essay

Many students are not familiar with the fact that English essay has four major types;

Expository Essay

Narrative Essay

Descriptive Essay

Persuasive Essay

Before you start writing your essay, you should be clear about your approach. Are you writing to persuade the readers? If yes, go for the persuasive writing approach and vice versa.

Make an Outline:

Once you are clear about your writing approach, outline your essay. Writers usually don’t like to make flow charts. They love to go with the flow of their ideas. But it is important to note that outlines and flowcharts help in organizing the ideas effectively.

Start with Thesis:

Your essay should have a thesis statement to hook up the reader. A thesis statement should be short, concise, catchy and most importantly, direct. It shouldn’t be vague in any way. You can take examples from remarkable essay writers in history, such as Russell, James Baldwin etc.

Make Paragraphs

You will find your professors saying the beauty of essays lies in paragraphs. Well, that’s because headings and bullets are discouraged in essay writing. So you must divide your essay into paragraphs to make it presentable and easy to read.

Don’t Forget Topic Sentences:

In case you don’t know, a topic sentence is the first sentence of a paragraph. It summarizes the idea given in the paragraph. You should write the topic sentence while starting a new paragraph. Keep the topic sentence short and to the point.

Use Dictionary and Thesaurus:

Dictionaries and thesaurus help us in improving our vocabulary. To aid your vocabulary while writing an essay, you are advised to take help from both of these.

Sentence Structure and Grammar:

No matter how catchy your ideas are, if your sentence structure is faulty, you will score nothing. To ace your essay writing task, work on your sentence structure. In addition to that, keep your essay free of grammatical mistakes. Faulty sentence structure, common grammatical errors, and spelling mistakes lead to a failed attempt at essay writing.

Approach a Native Speaker for Proofreading:

Once you complete your essay, look for a native speaker for editing and proofreading. No matter how well-versed you are at English, if it is not your native language, you are most likely to commit errors. Such errors may go unnoticed when checking essays from writing software. But native speakers can be quick to detect such errors. So don’t hesitate to approach them for editing and proofreading. You can even consider rewriting your essay after proofreading.