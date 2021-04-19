The RT PCR test checks the presence of the active SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19 virus) in your body. As it is highly accurate, it is considered to be one of the most reliable methods to detect an active coronavirus infection. In the RT-PCR test, a sample of nose or throat swab is taken of the person to detect the presence of the virus in the person.

The online consultation will be scheduled with a senior doctor after your reports arrive and the doctor will share their advice & a personalized prescription.

You should book an online RT PCR Test if:

You have any symptoms of the COVID-19 Virus such as sore throat or fever

You will travel soon

You have arrived or moved from another town or city

You have closely interacted with a COVID-19 patient

Some COVID-19 Symptoms definitely to be aware of:

Muscle/joint pain

Loss of taste/smell

Diarrhoea

Sore throat

Chills

Headache

Loss of appetite, confusion

Shortness of breath

Nasal congestion

Chest pain

Sports Medicine

It’s not uncommon for a person to get injured while playing sports or indulging in heavy physical activities. It is essential for the person to seek a “sports doctor near me”- since sports injuries need time, care, and proper treatment to heal. In short, doctors trained to treat and prevent any type of sports injuries are called sports doctors. Sports medicine is a much-needed branch of medical expertise, that’s why the sports doctors near you on MFine help you from the comfort of your home!

Instead of wasting your time searching for doctors, directly go on the MFine app and chose the best sports doctor in your locality.

The sports doctors determine sports injuries on the basis of the following parameters:

Physical examination of the patient

Viewing the medical history of the patient

Performing imaging tests of the patient such as MRI scan

What do sports doctors near me treat?