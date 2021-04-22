Atlanta is a city of cultural and historical diversity. It is one of the most important cities in America. The metropolitan from where the African American heritage emerged, from where people of color got their own identity as Americans have its own importance. Besides the historical significance, Atlanta is a big city with a southern charm that one just does not forget. People are friendly. They know their culture and appreciate it. Did you know that Atlanta is known as the music capital to some people?

If we claim Atlanta to be the best city for music, we know what we are talking about. When we say that Atlanta has talent and passion for music, it does not mean other cities don’t. Truth be told, they are recognized. For the New York of South to gain recognition in music, it is about time we started talking about things that prove Atlanta is the best of the best. Let’s talk about some reasons to prove our point.

Atlantans Know Their Trap Music

Trap music has taken over the billboards in the past few years a. With Atlanta originating acts from Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, and Young Thug – the tranquil using melodies of trap music are finding their way into other genres. You can listen to it in pop music, raps, and even some cultural remixes.

Also known as T.I, Clifford Harris is one of the most recognized artists. They made trap music popular with his album named Trap Muzik in 2003. The year when people were busy listening to Britteny Spears, this man was busy introducing tunes. Later artists like Camilla Cabello added them in their hit songs like Havana.

They Mentor New Talent

For talented people who have been overlooked for quite some time, the people of Atlanta surely know how to lift and appreciate talent. Whether you are taking private live online music lessons or a small performing artist, there is always something for you to gain recognition in the city. There are a lot of platforms that help young artists evolve and grow.

This refinement and mentoring later help them create a name in the music industry. Other than this, if you become a regular part of such institutes, they give you opportunities to try your luck. For instance, many large music schools pair with multinational labels to evolve young artists looking for a chance through mentorship and inspiration.

Atlantans Appreciate Good Music

No one vibes hard to music like a true Atlantans. People of Atlanta love music, and they surely know how to appreciate it – under open skies. Open concerts are a common thing in Atlanta. Every month there is someone out there who wants to entertain the local community of this hustling-bustling metropolitan. It also gives young people a chance to get out there and show people their skills.

From Piedmont Park to the Amphitheatre, many spots are legit booked every other month for a concert. Other than random gigs and events, Atlanta also houses some major music festivals such as Shaky Knees Music Festival, Atlanta Jazz Festival, OneMusicFest, and many others.

Equal Opportunities for Everyone

Atlanta is a city that shares the heritage of introducing equal rights in America. Although it started as a support for the African American community, it is now popular to introduce females in literally every other field. The music industry isn’t left behind. A female singer is quite common, but the music industry in Atlanta is giving chances to more and more females. Several of them are working behind the soundboards, representing a major label and, of course – handling multinational clients. Believe it or not, women-run brands are considered successful. Even if you opt for private guitar lessons in Atlanta, you’ll find many female teachers and mentors. This shows that Atlantans value their female citizens as much as the male.

They Write Music

Now you may think that what’s so surprising about writing your own music? Many stars from around the world write their own music, and they are really good at it – Taylor Swift, for example. Musicians of Atlanta know how to share a story. They sell their authenticity. They know how to express themselves and convert their feelings into musical lyrics. With a majority Christian population, these people surely know how to chant Hallelujah with passion, energy, and melody. Significant numbers of big names have emerged because of their unbeatable talent to write and sing. We hope to see more from Atlanta shortly.

Atlanta Has Technology

Atlantans might sound humble, but they know their way around technology. The city has access to some of the best technologies and gadgets globally, making it easier for musicians to practice and perform. Georgia Tech is also busy making a virtual reality program that allows you to witness a live orchestra from the comfort of your bed and in your favorite PJs. This is an excellent demonstration of where Atlanta has progressed in terms of technology over the years.

Other than this, musical robots are also being developed. Some of the earlier models of these droids have represented the US at an international scale. It won’t be long when you find a bot giving private violin lessons in Atlanta. Apart from the developments themselves, the people are also aware enough to stay in touch with the trends. This helps them keep up with the latest changes.

Atlanta Is Home To Anyone Who Sings

Other big cities may lift singers with a tragic back story and incredible talent or the resourceful. Still, Atlanta is home to singers of all kinds. It might not be that simple to score a gig in the city because of so many trying artists, but Atlanta will make you the star you were destined to be when you do. No matter what your age is, who you are, where you are from – if you are good enough to sing, you are good enough for Atlanta.

Blues empress Bessie Smith started a tradition in 1913 after moving to the city by promoting her act on the streets of Atlanta. Just when New York made many talented artists confined to subways and roadsides, the New York of the south played its role in bringing her to fame at the age of 81. Since then, there are a lot of artists who follow this tradition to gain recognition and respect.

Atlanta Knows How to Give

Success is not just about getting. It’s about giving back as well. People of Atlanta know how to show gratitude. The city itself humbles in front of the talented aspiring stars willing to take a chance. Many famous celebrities like Ludacris, Usher, and Zac Brown are known to donate a lot back to the city, which made these humble boys famous. If you are a true Atlantan, the spirit of giving won’t be unfamiliar or eccentric to you. After all, humbleness is the forte of this beautifully developed but still green metropolitan of the southern state, Georgia. This city is giving you the fame and cultural values of a true American. You can take a shot and reap the benefits of starting your music career in Atlanta.

Conclusion

Atlanta is home to talented musicians. We discussed some of the significant reasons why Atlanta should be the music capital of America. It all ends at passion, energy, and pure talent.