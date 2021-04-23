While many companies are trying to target either veterans or novice traders, Weltrade is one of the brokers with a wide array of features that cater to both experienced and inexperienced traders. Thanks to constant innovation and continuous development of instruments, Weltrade consistently appears among the best in various ratings.

In our comprehensive Weltrade Review, we will focus on technical aspects such as trading conditions and available assets and advantages that this particular broker has over its competitors.

Weltrade review: let’s get technical

The list of assets is quite expansive and includes:

Metal and CFD. Stock and indexes. Currencies.

One of the biggest technical advantages that Weltrade has is that it grants its users access to interbank liquidity and provides a plethora of educational and analytical materials to ensure that all users enjoy a nearly unmatched level of transparency.

The leverage is also very good with some deals allowing you up to a 1:1000 leverage. You can use the leverage regarding which account you created. It is a great opportunity for those who want to start small yet start making money right away.

All orders are subjected to market execution. You can also check the validity of deals by accessing the interbank liquidity information via an ECN account that you can create on the platform. Weltrade uses reliable liquidity providers such as TOPFX and LMAX Exchange. In terms of stability and reliability, this platform is a good choice.

All clients can use any trading platform. Experienced users will opt for MT4 or MT5. The former is a legendary terminal with an expansive library of additional tools, indicators, and addons that make trading easy and fun. On the other hand, WebTrader is a good choice for those who are constantly on the go and want to trade quickly. You only need a modern browser to get started.

The mobile platform is easy to use and has a vast array of features that you would expect from a high-quality app. MT5 for smartphones is quite popular and will be handy when you need to save time.

Banking is another aspect of any modern broker that one has to pay close attention to. With Weltrade, you can use plastic cards, WebMoney, Wallet One, Crypto, Perfect Money, NETELLER, and wire transfer options for both depositing and withdrawal.

Several essential account types are created to cater to specific audiences:

Micro is a special cent account, perfect for beginners;

ZuluTrade and Premium are aimed at seasoned veterans who know their way around the market;

Pro is a telling name and targets professionals with lots of experience;

Crypto is a special offer for traders who want to trade cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH.

Note that you don’t have to use the Weltrade official website to create an account. You can do it via trading terminals like MT4 or MT5.

Why should you choose Weltrade?

There are several great advantages that this broker offers to its clientele. We want to give a quick overview of our Weltrade review. While the list can go on forever, we want to focus on a few crucial aspects that make Weltade stand out.

The catalog of trading instruments is expansive and caters to different users;

You can access your account and start trading from any device including smartphones;

Weltrade has special bots that help you make the right decisions and can trade automatically;

The company offers comprehensive analytics and detailed market reports;

Trading is fun and engaging thanks to regular tournaments and promotions.

Some gamification is also integrated elegantly. All traders can participate in the so-called “Cash Puzzle” game in which all users can complete tasks and earn real cash that can be used for trading immediately. Prizes vary greatly. Some will be lucky enough to win $15000 while others will enjoy a small $5 prize. However, all participants who complete several tasks are guaranteed a prize.

The variety of bonuses including a hefty 100% welcome bonus is also an important advantage that makes this broker quite attractive to both new and veteran traders. Add average yet consistent commissions and high-speed banking and you have a broker that suits anyone.