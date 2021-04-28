AMP Global is a well-known brand catering mostly to a very distinct audience of experienced veteran traders who want to test their limits and work with a reliable broker. The core selection of products offered by AMP Global targets relatively wealthy customers who know their way around Forex and have a solid interpretation of what they want to receive from a broker.

The minimum deposit is quite high ($100), there are no cent-accounts or special deals for beginners. The leverage is manageable (up to 1:100). These conditions immediately indicate that novice traders will have a tough time adapting to unusually high spreads and low leverages. On the other hand, better liquidity providers and more refined service will satisfy veterans.

This AMPGlobal review will be centered mostly around the advantages of this particular broker and offer a surface-level overview of trading conditions that may catch your attention.

Technical details

There are several trading terminals that you can choose from. MT4 and MT5 are a must for veterans since most experienced traders often use complex technical analysis tools and indicators. MT4 is a highly customizable platform that can be improved and expanded upon by traders who like to have a vast array of analytical instruments at their disposal.

Other platforms are StereoTrader 2.5 and Web Terminal. The former is an alteration of an MT5 terminal that has several custom features tailored for AMP Global users.

There are only 5 main banking options:

Wire Transfers for bank clients;

VISA/MASTERCARD for plastic cardholders;

WebMoney for clients from the CIS and Asian regions;

NETELLER is often one of the most popular banking options for Forex brokers;

Skrill is famous for its usability and reliable payment system.

The list of assets is quite large and includes most currency pairs, exchange, metals, and energy futures, CFD on stocks and indices. It is a good selection for active traders who want to have as much variety and opportunities as possible. One of the downsides of AMP Global is that it uses only one liquidity provider Rithmic which is, by all means, a great choice but it would have been great to have an additional source of data.

One of the strongest aspects of this broker is its analytics and educational materials. The company strongly focuses on creating a very informative environment for its clients to encourage the better overall performance of traders.

Education is centered around video tutorials and extensive webinars with special guests and esteemed trainers. Analytical materials range from standard tools such as an economical calendar to more refined instruments like market overviews and special reports. Another big advantage is that webinars are conducted in 5 languages including Chinese which is great news for international traders who would like to listen to educational lessons in their native language.

Why should you choose AMP Global?

This particular AMPGlobal review is focused primarily on its advantages in terms of user experience: banking, education, analytics, and some technicalities. However, nuances aside, this company has a lot to offer if you are looking for a company that will have your back when things go south.

First of all, you can always rely on the broker as AMP Global is a member of the Investor Compensation Fund that provides insurance coverage for up to $20 000. At the same time, the company reduces the max leverage to ensure that your risks are slightly lower. All these measures are protective and make sure that traders perform better in the long run.

Their focus on education and analytics is also a good thing since many experienced traders often fall victim to overconfidence. Many believe that they know everything and don’t need any advice. In the vast majority of cases, it is false. We all need more information and AMP Global provides a lot of useful information to its clients. To add a little bit of bitterness, the company still lacks depth in terms of educational and analytical materials compared to many other brokers.

Lastly, the company uses separate bank accounts for deposited funds and funds reserved for brokerage. This method further improves safety and ensures that clients enjoy the highest level of financial security.