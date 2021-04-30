Game Development, especially for the big projects, is a very tedious process that usually involves a large team of developers, artists, story writers and what not. But still, it all comes down to a few common factors on which the whole fate of game falls upon and these are; if the game is fun to play and does it have the potential to keep the players interested for a long time.

But that’s not always the case, there are many popular games that were developed by a very small team of passionate developers and some time even a single developer and Valheim is one of them. But before we jump into the history of Valheim, let’s talk about what it actually is.

What is Valheim?

Valheim is a massive procedurally generated open-world online survival game, where you play as Vikings. The game is set in a fictitious fantasy world of “Valheim” and you have been sent with a goal to destroy the rivals of Odin, the Allfather of Vikings!

And like any other survival title like Rust for instance, you start off your journey with nothing at all and you need to go with your primitive instincts to get food, create shelter, fight and kill the evil monsters around you.

How it all Started

Valheim began as a solo project and a simple concept by developer and CEO of Iron Gate, Richard Svensson, massively inspired by the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. He wanted to create a survival-crafting open world game that is set in a primordial world of the Vikings as it seemed popular at the time.

It wasn’t until 2019 that Svensson decided to expand the team and was soon joined by Törnqvist. They later went on to expand the team even further and soon it became a strong team of 5, working round the clock to add more features to the game and instead of going with the flow, they decided to make the game more PVE oriented so the players can have fun in the game with their friends.

They later went ahead and shook hands with Coffee Stain as their publishing partner and it turned out to be a rather great partnership for both, as Valheim, right from the very beginning of its release has crossed quite a few milestones to become one of the most popular games of 2021.

But What Makes Valheim so Popular?

Valheim has gained a huge popularity in such a short time due to its PVE Co-op game play and a vast beautiful world for the players to explore. Valheim, unlike many other games in the survival genre has a more defined approach with objective that doesn’t get in the way of player’s freedom.

Although, Valheim is still in early access but it’s more than complete in many ways except for a few minor bugs that the team’s been working on. But according to the official statements from the developers, Valheim’s final version won’t be out for quite a while now as they will be improving the game based on the player’s feedback, which is overwhelmingly positive on Steam, so far.

There is still a long way to go and it seems like Valheim will only gain more traction but for those looking for a more hard core survival title, perhaps Rust is the one to go for and speaking of which, check out these cheap Rust Accounts to get you started in the game with a sweet kickstart that you need until we return with some great deals on Valheim as well!