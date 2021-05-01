The Biziondo health group, a specialist in spinal treatments, announced last Friday, April 23, that it will be accepting bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies as a payment method within its clinics.

According to a statement published in Forbes, this would be the first health group in Spain to accept digital assets as a form of payment.

So far through the statement, it is known that the Biziondo group will be accepting bitcoins , and although it was said that other cryptocurrencies also, so far it has not been specified what they will be.

Payment with cryptocurrencies will be available from June 1 of this year, in the clinics that the Bizondo Group has in the Spanish cities of Bilbao, Madrid, San Sebastián, Lorca and Malaga.

The decision to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment in the clinics comes from the Manager of the Bizondo Group , David Izquierdo, who, after studying the technology for hundreds of hours, has decided to bet on Bitcoin in order that «… citizens do not depend so much on banks and intermediaries for goods and services ”.

According to Izquierdo’s vision, both the health group and its clients will benefit from payment with cryptocurrencies, since, since there is no bank intermediation, payments and collections between people are facilitated, while guaranteeing the security and transparency of each of the transactions.

With the elimination of ‘money b’ in the field of private medicine, a new philosophy is promoted in which citizens have the power to regulate ourselves autonomously. After studying this technology for hundreds of hours I have personally decided to add the company to Blockchain technology and digital currencies.

David Izquierdo, manager of Grupo Bizondo.

The Bizondo group specializes in all kinds of treatments for the spine, ranging from advanced physiotherapy to the most complex surgeries. Among its professionals, many of them come from France, all treatment techniques are mastered, thus offering their patients modern and safe solutions.

This group also attends, provides solutions, and reinterventions patients who have undergone surgery and have not obtained the expected results.

Spain every day has more participation in the adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. In the health sector, as reported by CriptoNoticias, the country tested for a health certificate based on Ethereum , in order to return to a normal life, after the pandemic.

On the other hand, the Iberian country has more and more ATM facilities to exchange cryptocurrencies , and recently the possibility of tokenizing a property for its subsequent sale arose in it .