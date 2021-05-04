It shouldn’t have to feel so hard to get a good night’s rest, but unfortunately, sleeplessness is a reality many of us must face. Sometimes, it can feel impossible to get those doctor-recommended seven to eight hours of sleep every night. However, if you find yourself lying awake, staring at the ceiling, all hope is not lost. There are a few simple, all-natural tips that can help you sleep longer and more soundly than ever before. From tracking down the best essential oil diffusers online to developing healthy habits, here are six of the best ways for you to boost your sleep quality:

Limit Your Screen Exposure

In the modern world, it can feel impossible to avoid screens. Indeed, this information is being shared with you via a screen at this very moment. However, if you’re hoping to boost your sleep, you should attempt to limit screen exposure wherever possible, especially as the day drifts into night. At the very least, try to avoid staring at large, bright screens like TVs or computer monitors within an hour of going to bed. Doing so will prevent excessive stimulation for your senses and allow your eyes to rest.

Set a Schedule

Your body operates on a natural rhythm determined by your daily habits. That means that if you go to bed at random hours every night, your body will have a more challenging time getting tired and falling asleep. Setting a consistent sleep schedule – and sticking to it – is the best way to make it easy for your body to nod off naturally.

Be Active During the Day

One of the best ways to ensure that you’re on your way to a good night’s sleep in the evening is to stay active during the day. Now, that doesn’t mean you have to run marathons or hit the gym every day. Instead, simply getting some light or moderate physical activity, such as walks around your neighborhood or to your place of work, can have a significant impact on your ability to sleep.

Use Essential Oils

Essential oils might be a buzzword in today’s health discourse, but it’s hard to ignore their benefits. As essential oils become more popular and widespread than ever before, patients and doctors worldwide are realizing their potential for helping achieve better, more restful sleep. Using essential oils can reduce your stress, boost your relaxation, and help you feel significantly more refreshed and energized in the morning. Adding them to an electric aromatherapy diffuser is an easy way to fill your room with their calming, natural fragrances.

Watch Your Diet

Do you have a habit of eating massive midnight snacks or sipping coffee all day? If so, you might want to keep an eye on your diet. Going to bed either too stuffed or too hungry can hurt your sleep quality. Digestive discomfort is one of the worst culprits involved in preventing your body from nodding off. Then there’s caffeine and alcohol, which can keep you energized for hours after consumption. Try to avoid consuming coffee, alcohol, chocolate, and other stimulating foods and beverages in the evening.

Build a Restful Environment

Your surroundings can often have just as much of an effect on your sleep quality as your actions. That’s why you should ensure your environment is conducive to a restful atmosphere. Consider using drapes, curtains, or blinds to block external light and purchasing a fan to provide soothing white noise in the background.

Don’t let your sleep-related worries keep you up at night. Instead, follow these tips to help you sleep deeply and peacefully every evening.