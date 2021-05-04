If you are wondering what type of degree you want to graduate college with, a business degree is certainly worth considering. While many people leaving high school and entering a university setting for the first time may have misconceptions of business students being stuffy and stiff, these days nothing could be further from the truth. With the explosion of entrepreneurial endeavors and creative startups, a business degree is viewed nowadays as a “cool” degree to obtain. Here are some of the reasons why getting one may be your way to go.

Return on Investment

While nothing in life is guaranteed, it is safe to say that business degrees have the potential to earn a higher income than other degrees. That being said, you still need to do your part and research what careers, locations, and other choices you can make to maximize your income.

Paying for It

Paying for a business degree is as simple as paying for any other degree. However, it may be easier to get a student loan from a private lender due to the nature of the degree. Since traditional banking degrees hold high regard for business degrees, you may be able to negotiate interest rates and repayment terms. Best of all, by applying for one, your credit score won’t be impacted by getting started. In fact, a private student loan is a great way to increase your credit score during the repayment process. A positive relationship with a financial institution is definitely something you will want in the future when it comes time to request funding for your business endeavors.

Future Proof

Business degrees have a reputation for being virtually future-proof and for good reason. Let’s face it, business isn’t going anywhere. In fact, there are some concentrations that are experiencing explosive growth. Industry sectors such as healthcare, information technology, e-commerce, and the financial markets are all growing bigger seemingly on a daily basis. By getting a business degree you can take full advantage of these great career opportunities.

Transferability

The skills that you learn when taking business courses are highly transferable. This means that if you enter into a specific industry that you end up not particularly liking, you can always transfer your skills to any number of other industries. There is not an industry sector that exists where a business degree would not be applicable. Versatility is a huge benefit of getting this type of degree.

Not as Stuffy as You Think

Unfortunately, many people think of traditional office settings when they think of business degrees and they get turned off by the idea of pursuing one. However, if you have a great idea that you want to market and benefit from, you will need more than just that great idea to help make it come to fruition. You need the skills that only a business degree can help you cultivate. From marketing to approaching business partners to getting funding, you will learn all of these and more when you get a university business degree.