When your company needs professional translation services, you’re better off looking to the largest top translation companies for help. Bigger is better when it comes to the translation industry, especially if your company has a presence in several different countries.

One of the large top translation companies will have a much higher chance of being able to service your translation needs in all the countries in which you’re currently operating. This is important in ensuring your corporate or organizational message stays consistent throughout every nation to establish your brand with a particular image and reputation.

This is vital whether you’re in the private business sector and just establishing your brand in a new market or are an NGO working to gain credibility with several governments around the world. Working with a large and coordinated translation company will help ensure that you’re delivering the same message to all your potential clients.

Benefits of the Top Translation Companies

These top translation companies also can provide more resources than a local boutique translation agency. They have a broader scope of operations and can provide specialized services geared to their client’s needs.

NGO’s offering services in a new country may need governmental and diplomatic translation services. Manufacturers may need translation specialists who understand the supply chain and logistics operations of their factories. Brands that specialize in online customer service may require machine translation technology to be integrated with their services in a new market.

All of the top translation companies also offer localization services that help avoid all the cultural misunderstandings that can occur when a brand tries to translate its message too literally. Localization services also help a brand acclimate to their new surroundings, understand the cultural norms and ways of doing business in a new environment.

Trend Towards Mergers and Acquisitions

These top translation companies get to their positions as leaders in the industry by continuously expanding and growing. They generally do this by merging with and acquiring smaller, regional translation agency’s in a country targeted by their clients as a desirable and viable new market.

This business model promotes long-term relationships with their multinational corporate clientele. This method of operating also allows them to offer the latest in technology and services. Throughout their growth and expansion, it’s also crucial to maintain a highly developed communication network through all the international branches of these top translation companies. The key to their success is being able to remain consistent in their messaging in multiple languages around the world on behalf of the clients. And they’ve developed organizational systems that ensure that consistency.

Slator is an online translation resource that offers newsletters and publications that track all the top translation companies in the world. They keep track of the mergers and acquisitions as well as the services provided by these companies.

If your company needs professional translation services in a number of countries, why not use the resources that Slator offers to find the ideal translation company to suit your brand’s needs?