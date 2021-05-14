Bonuses have been the marketing tool of choice for casinos ever since the early days, and online casinos adopted the tradition over time. Nowadays, players generally use bonuses to boost their bankroll, experiment with new gambling sites, and play for extended durations.

Casino bonuses arrive in various shapes and sizes and are handed out to both new and existing players. The five most common types of casinos bonuses are:

1. Match Bonus – The online casino matches your initial deposit up to a fixed amount and adds it to your account balance.

2. No Deposit Bonus – The casino offers a free bonus that you can claim without making an initial deposit. You can just sign up and claim the bonus.

3. Reload Bonus – It’s the same as a match bonus but works only for existing customers. The match percentage is generally lower than the welcome offers.

4. Cashback – The casino reimburses a certain portion of your deposits or losses, usually between 24 and 48 hours.

5. Loyalty Bonus – You get free spins, gifts, free play, or real money based on your activity.

But before getting excited, it pays to familiarize yourself with the wagering requirements. Most casinos have rules preventing players from withdrawing bonuses directly to their bank account without wagering the amount first. Don’t forget to read the Terms and Conditions before signing up.

Five Tips on Maximizing Your Winnings Using Casino Bonuses

1. Check the Maximum Amount – For starters, don’t forget to check the maximum bonus amount on offer. While most casinos will match your first deposit by 100%, a few others go as far as 150% or 200%. The caveat is that the maximum amount is generally limited to $50 or $100.

2. Check the Wagering Requirements – Take your time to review the bonus terms and conditions, commonly known as wagering or playthrough requirements. Casino bonuses will always need to be wagered a certain number of times before you’re allowed to withdraw. The wagering requirements can be anywhere between 25x and 50x the bonus amount.

3. Don’t Abuse Casino Bonuses – While casinos love new players and will go to any extent to appease them, nobody likes a bonus abuser. Casinos are businesses at the end of the day and want a fair shot at retaining their bonuses, just like you want to win the jackpot.

4. Stick with Medium-to-Low Variance Slots – If you love video slots, playing medium-to-low variance slots can maximize your chances of hitting the jackpot. You might not strike gold immediately, but you’ll meet the wagering requirements in time to make a withdrawal.

5. Check Your Progress – If you’ve just made a tidy profit, take a break and analyze where you stand. Most casinos will allow you to monitor progress, so you know when to stop and cash out. Just make sure you’ve met the playthrough requirements before asking the support staff for help.