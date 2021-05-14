Gambling is among the most popular past-time activities in Europe. While most nations have legalized the activity, some are yet to regulate the market. Be it legal or illegal; gambling is popular in the region. On that note, here are the seven most-popular casino games in Europe. While some are obvious, others might surprise you.

Top 7 Casino Games in Europe

1. Texas Hold’Em – Poker has been traditionally popular on the casino floor for decades. While Texas Hold’Em is a crowd favourite in the US, it’s popular throughout Europe too. You’ll be surprised to find plenty of poker rooms at regulated and underground gambling institutions. In fact, poker accounts for nearly 20% of all table games in Europe.

2. Blackjack – According to popular consensus, blackjack is the most popular table game in the world. Advantage players prefer blackjack for a list of reasons, although recreational players can also turn a sweet profit when Lady Luck smiles. Amateurs can also be a part of the action. All you need is a strategy card to get you off the line initially.

3. Baccarat – The most popular game among high-rollers in Europe. The relatively low house edge coupled with exciting gameplay draws whales by the pod. Amateurs can give it a shot, too, as baccarat is easy to learn compared to a few of the other advanced games on our list. Baccarat is player-friendly and straightforward.

4. Roulette – Spend some time around the casino floor, and you’ll quickly realize there are two primary varieties of the game – American and European. The former has two zeroes while the latter only one. European roulette is generally more popular since it offers better odds of winning. The house edge in American roulette is 5.3% compared to 2.7% in European roulette.

5. Slots – Slot machines are the king of the casino floor. While most of the games are available around the world, European punters tend to prefer sports-themed titles compared to their American counterparts, where the Wild West remains in vogue. This trend is more apparent in the iGaming industry, where video slots are massively popular on new casino sites.

6. Craps – While craps are quite popular across the gaming floor, it barely accounts for 7% of total casino revenue. New players often shy away from the game as they’re easily intimidated. But the truth is craps are beginner-friendly, and you only need to spend a couple of hours to get acquainted with the pass line and don’t pass line bets.

7. Keno – The casino’s version of the lottery, Keno offers players the chance to win a smooth six-figure jackpot. But if you know anything about lotteries, you’ll know how slim those chances are. The game is most popular among punters with a limited budget, and it’s a great game to play if you intend to spend long hours at the casino without spending a fortune. While Keno is popular globally, Germany is the undisputed hotspot.