No matter which part of the world you’re from, video slots are the undisputed king of casino games in terms of popularity. Fruit machines, pokies, one-arm bandits, or whatever you’d like to call them, slots are the bread and butter of the gambling industry. Slot machines are one of the oldest casino games, with roots dating back to 1895.

While slots are generally the American way to gamble, with punters wagering with spare change, Europe and Australia aren’t far behind. In fact, Australian online pokies are one of the most popular gambling niches in the region.

The Pros of Slot Machines

1. Beginner-Friendly – This is perhaps the most obvious reason video slots are popular globally. Gambling can be an intimidating experience for newbies. Video slots offer the perfect refuge. They’re easy to learn, need no prior experience or strategies, and offer a good time. You bet, you spin, and if you’re lucky, you win. There’s nothing more to it.

2. They Can Be Exciting – Slot machines are the busiest across the casino floor as they offer a few key advantages. For starters, you play alone. Video slots offer a cocoon that protects amateur punters from the pressures of skill-based table gaming. Modern slot machines are full-fledged entertainment venues compared to their simplistic predecessors. And they’ll surely keep you entertained over extended durations.

3. They’re Lucrative – Ask any slot player what draws them to the game, and you’ll likely run into the term “jackpot”. That’s right, the potential for taking home the big bucks draw a majority of players to the game. The trend is commonly seen among recreational gamblers that love the idea of turning rags into riches. Take blackjack players, for instance; while they have to slog it out for a win, a lucky punter can win millions overnight at the slot machine.

The Cons of Slot Machines

1. Lack of Appeal – Slot machines lack the appeal of table games. While this analogy isn’t entirely true today, thanks to exciting gameplay and graphics, its roots can be traced to the days of three-reel machines. While modern video slots offer a ton of extra features to keep players busy, they’re still boring compared to table games like poker.

2. Low Winning Potential – Slot machines aren’t exactly the most lucrative game on the casino floor as they’re inherently designed to offer a statistical advantage to the casino. However, certain titles allow players to drop the house edge to as low as 3%. This depends on the strategies and the players’ skills. Slot specialists can utilize coin denomination, bonus features, payline count, progressive or preset jackpots to improve their odds.

3. Unpredictable – Slot machines vary widely in terms of the odds offered, house edge, and payouts. Even the same title can slightly differ in two casinos. Therefore, it’s crucial to read the details of every game before wagering. This is a tedious process and robs the excitement to a certain extent.