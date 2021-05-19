For people living in countries where potable water is freely available for the tap, they may not ever consider the need to buy a water filtration system and install it in their homes. But for those who are not fortunate enough to have access to clean water in their homes, they need to buy a water filtration system. While expensive, the price for water purifiers is not so large that it precludes the general population from trying to improve their lives.

Water purifier prices rarely exceed a few hundred US dollars in the retail market, yet they make a significant impact on the environment and in a person’s personal consumption. In fact, there is a range of water filters that you can buy, starting from simple bottles with a carbon filter to full multi-chamber filtration systems that hook up directly into your water line.

Regardless of the ideal price for a water purifier, when you invest in one, you are making a solid contribution to bettering the environment and improving your quality of life. Here’s how.

Save Plastic

Plastic is one of the most toxic pollutants known to man, yet we use plastic for everything. The phone or computer you are reading this article on uses plastic, as does the container for some of your favorite products. Plastic is inescapable, unfortunately.

That said, there are things we can do in our lives to reduce our plastic consumption. Using a reusable water bottle is a primary way an individual can make a difference. But for those who don’t have access to potable water, they need to buy a water filter before making the full switch.

If you are someone who cares about the environment and is willing to do your part in stopping plastic consumption and pollution, then the price of a water purifier doesn’t matter. Even the basic model of water filter is enough to empower your to use a reusable water bottle and avoid plastic.

Save Money

Even if the price of your water purifier is in the hundreds of dollars, you will still ultimately be paying less money for clean water over time.

As an adult, the general guideline for water consumption is around 3-4 liters per day, depending on size and sex. If you are a household of two adults, that means you are responsible for roughly seven liters of water. If you were to buy seven 1-liter water bottles each day at 1 US dollar per bottle, you are looking at $49 per week and over $200 per month just on water.

In contrast, the price of a water purifier is only a few hundred dollars, plus monthly filter replacements that can cost only a few dollars. After just a few months of using a water purifier, you’ll already have made up your money. Even if the price of a water purifier exceeds $1000, it will only be a handful of months before you are saving money.

The advantages are very clear, and the choice couldn’t be easier.