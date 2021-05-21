How many of us have not had to look for housing? A tedious task, but everyone at least once in their life is faced with buying or renting a home.

The usual way for one of millions of people is to enter the query “Buy an apartment” in a search engine. Sites on the first page of search results will attract almost all users. What if your real estate agency website is on the second or subsequent page?One of the ways to attract clients is to offer a mobile app for real estate search. Indeed, the applications are compact and convenient, giving access to the most relevant data at any time. With the real estate mobile app development, the real estate agency gains long-term benefits.

Advantages of a mobile app for real estate search

A mobile application is an investment in business development

In the future, real estate search applications have every chance to completely replace realtors. The pandemic rigidly and consistently forces businesses to go digital and automate business processes as much as possible. It is no longer just about creating an agency website. Top sites for real estate search have equally popular applications. This is due to the increase in the number of mobile devices in the world and the desire of businesses to “get into” the user’s smartphone for a long time.

The application organizes and streamlines processes within the company

When you have a business card site with contacts, you have almost no control over the sales and development of the company. Working with clients is not like chaos: a barrage of calls, chats in mobile messengers, SMS, emails, reports on the computer and in Google docks. Accurate control requires digital transformation. Combine your website, 1C, CRM and other accounting systems in one application and automate all work with transactions.

The application helps to increase the level of customer loyalty

Most buy their first home, often before the age of 35. At least 20 percent of them, after a few years, sell it and buy a home of a larger size or better quality. Some more leaves the question of buying a new home indefinitely after the sale. By the time the children grow up, they again resort to the services of realtors to divide the house into two small ones.

These are all resources for your trades. Implement a loyalty program directly in the application that will accompany customers throughout their lives.

The application allows you to conveniently analyze data on the real estate market and demographics

To close deals quickly, it is necessary to provide clients with complete information about housing. This is real estate listings with all the details and filtering options, high-quality photographs or virtual tours. it adds suitable or selected properties to the list, availability of infrastructure nearby and in neighboring areas, crime rate and transport accessibility.

By providing the necessary information to clients, you get in return data about them and their preferences. The application analyzes all information automatically and frees you from manual data processing.

The application helps to select the target audience

Automated collection and analysis of user data will give you some insights and insights about your target audience. This will help you segment your target audience and scale to other target audiences or markets.

In general, the younger a person is, the more likely they are to use mobile technology like their five fingers. The app will definitely attract young people who are going to buy their first home. Middle-aged people need to offer simplicity of interfaces. There is wide functionality. It will allow them to conduct transactions safely and provide all the necessary details.

To sum up

It doesn’t matter when a suitable apartment or house appeared, difficulties or important nuances arose, questions arose. Everything can be reported 24/7 without disturbing the client or realtor at night or at another unfortunate time. The user will open a notification in the application when it is convenient for him.