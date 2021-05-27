How many times did you say “no” to marvelous pieces of art because of their hefty price tags? The cost of paintings at art galleries and art fairs confuses a vast number of people. However, as it turns out, the problem is actually in buyers who do not know how to buy fine art.

There is a strong belief that you need to be a millionaire to start collecting art, which is a long-standing stereotype being perpetuated for many years now. In reality, the whole situation is much more optimistic than you could possibly imagine. Never before has the art market been so welcoming and open to beginners. If you want or plan to buy art, then all that you need is some basic knowledge of how the contemporary marketplace works.

Below you will find seven strategies that will help you save not only lots of money but also time and effort when buying art. Each of them has withstood the test of time, so you can follow them without hesitation.

7 strategies to save money when buying art

1. Shift focus

If you have a limited budget, the first thing you should do is start changing your focus. Most probably, you pay attention to wrong things. Think of the art market first. The fact is that there are many dealers looking for potential buyers. You cannot go wrong if you decide to work with art galleries, but these are the least money-saving strategy for you. The same goes for art fairs.

Once you have decided what art you want to buy, you have to find sellers. Some small local galleries and auction houses might be a good start. At the same time, avoid some shady dealers offering dirt-cheap prices.

2. Opt for alternatives

Who told you that you should buy only original artworks? First, they are expensive. Second, they are usually hard to obtain because there are many people hunting for them. To save money, go for art prints instead of originals. Over the last decades, prints have become an affordable way to collect art without breaking a bank. Many contemporary artists create a limited number of fine art prints to make their artworks more accessible to private collectors.

3. Think small

Thinking small is another must-have skill for people who want to save money on art. With so many artists nowadays, you won’t find it difficult to pick something close to your heart and suitable for your budget. Hundreds of emerging artists are waiting with the hope that someone buys their pieces. The quality of such art is usually superb, to say nothing of low and reasonable prices.

4. Consider buying online

These days, buying art online is extremely advantageous. There is probably nothing easier than making purchases on the Internet, as an almost unlimited list of online art marketplaces is now available for art lovers. If you go one step further, you can even start buying paintings or art prints directly from artists. It is much simpler than it sounds. Often, everything you need is a social media profile.

5. Find an art advisor

Art advisor services are one more effective strategy. However, it does not work for everyone. If you want to save as much money as possible, then you will hardly find it appealing. An art advisor is a specialist who helps beginner art collectors and ordinary art buyers find and buy necessary artworks. In other words, it is a strategist who does all the work for you. Though such services do require some initial investment, they are still beneficial in the long run.

6. Reduce additional expenses

When acquiring art, you need to cover some additional expenses as well. If you manage to cut them, you will be able to spare some money. For example, take your time to find a reliable fine art shipping company if you cannot pick up items by yourself. It is important not to be in a rush and ask art shippers as many questions as possible. The purpose is to avoid hidden fees and make sure your pieces are delivered without getting damaged.

7. Get the timing right

In case you have decided to take a shot at buying art at art galleries and fairs, there is one trick that will help you save money. It is about timing. The chances are that you will get a discount at the end of the show or exhibition. If there are some unsold paintings, you can go right to a gallery sales manager and start negotiating the price.

Once you start pursuing these strategies, you will suddenly find out how easy and painless it is to buy art. Whether you purchase artworks to decorate your home or you plan to become an art collector, all the above-mentioned methods are but a good start.