UGT demands dialogue and negotiation from the Osborne Group regarding the layoffs at the Anís del Mono plant in Badalona. The organization has pointed out that it prepares a calendar of mobilizations and actions to protest against the proposed readjustments.

He has also asked the company to modify its actions and establish a dialogue table to “address whether there are causes that justify this decision.”

UGT de Catalunya has criticized the dismissals planned by Grupo Osborne at its Badalona plant (Barcelonès) and has called for dialogue and negotiation to deal with the transfer of part of the production of Anís del Mono to the El Puerto de Santa María plant Cadiz).

Anís del Mono closes the Badalona bottling plant but will keep the distillery

The union has indicated that the company has notified the dismissal of five of the eight employees in Badalona with a compensation of 20 days per year worked, also affecting the union representation of workers, according to a UGT statement on Tuesday, May 25 .

The organization has pointed out that it prepares a calendar of mobilizations and actions to protest against the dismissals proposed by the company. Grupo Osborne explained last Friday in a statement that the transfer of production is due to the ” impossibility of updating the bottling line ” due to the limitations of the building and the regulations in force in the city.