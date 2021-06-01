Complex crypto trading no longer depends on the trading knowledge, intuitions, and judgement of experienced traders. The rise of hi-tech trading systems like the Bitcoin Equaliser app has revolutionised the market with an algorithm-based automated trading mechanism.

The Bitcoin Equaliser app allows even new investors to trade without any previous trading knowledge or experience and paved the way to make significant profits without any complexity.

In this post, we have provided all the information you need on the Bitcoin Equaliser app, including its functions and benefits.

What is the Bitcoin Equaliser App?

The Bitcoin Equaliser app comes with cutting-edge technology and algorithm to trade Bitcoin. The app is used for executing a wide range of activities, including various transactions, such as buying and selling in the crypto market.

The Bitcoin Equaliser app has an automated feature, trade on its own on behalf of investors. It means, users no longer need to collect and analyse huge volumes of data before making their trading decisions. The app can do it all in a few minutes. Due to this feature, even inexperienced users can easily trade cryptocurrencies and make large profits.

Also, the app has integrated the most advanced technology to ensure the data and transactional security of traders. It means all the user information and their funds are secure and encrypted.

Besides, the Bitcoin Equaliser app has partnered with regulated brokers to manage your trading account. After you signup successfully, a dedicated account manager will be assigned to your account.

Answers to Your Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much money should I invest?

It is better that you start with a low minimum deposit of €250. Later, you can always add more funds for trading when you start making profits. Starting with a low minimum amount will reduce your risks.

How much profit I can make by using Bitcoin Equaliser?

Crypto trading does not have any limits when it comes to making profits. So, your profit-making is unlimited. However, there are certain risks involved just like any other financial trading. The Bitcoin Equaliser app reduces your risks and increases your chances of earning.

Do I need to have any trading experience when using Bitcoin Equaliser?

No, you do not need any trading experience while using the Bitcoin Equaliser. Once you select the automated trading feature, the app will trade on your behalf after detecting the best opportunities.

How Does the Bitcoin Equaliser App Work?

The Bitcoin Equaliser trading system is quite reliable and efficient. Here are the steps to get started:

Signup to Open an Account

You can register on the app’s website by filling out an online form with personal information. After the registration, an account manager will verify your identification, and set up your account.

Deposit a Minimum Amount

Next, you need to deposit a minimum amount of €250 to be eligible to start live trading. This deposit will work as your initial capital on the trading platform.

Practice Trading Using the Demo Account

The Bitcoin Equaliser app provides a demo account option to users. You can use the demo account to practice trading before starting live trading. To use the demo account, you do not need real money. Inexperienced users should ideally use the demo account to gain confidence before entering the live crypto market.

Live Trading

After practicing on the demo account, you can start live trading. You can turn on the automatic trading mode, and the app will gather market data, analyse it, and trade on your behalf. However, set specific trading parameters before you start. The app will do the rest for you.

Key Benefits of Bitcoin Equaliser

Automated trading: The Bitcoin Equaliser app uses a smart algorithm to trade automatically by detecting trading opportunities and generates significant income for users. It is a huge advantage.

Excellent payout: The payout of this app works round-the-clock. It activates automatically once the live trading sessions are over.

Flexible withdrawal: After you send a withdrawal request, it is processed fast and your earnings reflect in your account within 24 hours. You do not have to wait to receive your money.

Robust security: The app has an encrypted security feature that protects all your data. So, you will get comprehensive data and fund security.

Great Customer service: The Bitcoin Equaliser platform provides 24/7customer service, five days a week. You can contact customer service via phone, email, or live chat.

Overall, Bitcoin Equaliser is a reliable and highly profitable trading app that provides lucrative trading opportunities to users and helps them earn a large amount of profit with more than 90 percent accuracy.