You can learn the most sophisticated makeup techniques and skilfully conceal flaws on your face, but you can’t solve or prevent a problem with cosmetics. Meanwhile, Korea’s unique 10-step treatment system allows men and women to look their best at all times!

Step 1: Makeup Remover

This facial system is adapted for morning and evening. If you have just woken up, you do not need to use a remover or similar product to eliminate foundation, mascara, eye shadow and other stuff.

Step 2: Hydrophilic oil or cleansing cream

Such solutions can penetrate deep into the pores and cleanse away all types of impurities. If you use primers or foundations with heavy coverage, these items will easily do the job. A hydrophilic oil is better suited to people with combination or oily skin. An oil-based cleansing cream – for those with normal to dry epidermis.

Step 3: Foams and gels for washing up

You should permanently remove the remaining oil with a lotion or cleansing foam that suits your dermis. In the morning, these goods will remove sebum residue, dust and bacteria.

Step 4: Exfoliants

Exfoliating products need to remove dead skin cells to reach the deeper layers of the skin effectively. It would be best to do it with scrubs or exfoliators, which will adequately exfoliate the keratinised. This product should not be used more than 1-2 a week. For dry dermis, it is better to use it no more than once a week. This way, you won’t cause any additional damage to your face.

Step 5: Toners

It is exactly the middle point of proper Korean skincare. Toner will prepare your epidermis for further steps and tone up your cells. Ideally, apply it within 3 seconds of washing your face. It is believed to preserve the natural acid-alkaline balance and not disturb the pH. It’s best to apply the toner with a cotton pad to avoid transferring bacteria from your hands to your face.

Step 6: Essence or serum

These solutions help heal the dermis and solve specific problems. For instance, pores and shine are common problems for people with oily epidermis. Medi-Peel and A’Pieu serums are excellent in this case. If frequent peeling is a problem, a moisturising formula with a lot of moisture is necessary.

Step 7: Emulsion

This treatment can intensify the effects of the goods you applied to your face in the previous step. Besides, the concentrated composition of the product will perfectly moisturise your cells and assimilate more quickly.

Step 8: Eye area cream

The preorbital area has thinner skin and absolutely no sebaceous glands. That’s why it’s vital to apply a unique composition, which will nourish the face, smooth out wrinkles and slow down ageing processes.

Step 9: Face cream

This product is designed to act as a protective layer, reducing aggressive environmental impacts and supplementing the effect of the previous formulas. There are compositions for day and night use.

Step 10. Sunscreen

At home, photo-aging can also catch you. Even windows and curtains let in UV rays. So, it’s essential to make sure you’re using sun protection. If you skip this care step, you will age faster and your risk of skin cancer increases too.

