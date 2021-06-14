Lianeo Real Estate, backed by Amir Dayan (אמיר דיין), just signed a new 10-year lease in the Bonifacio Towers, in Mainz. The Towers are the two tallest buildings in the Rhineland-Palatinate state capital. The twin towers are located on Anna-Seghers-Platz, near the main train station, named after the St. Bonifacio Church right next to it. The towers date from 1978, contain individual, team and open-plan offices and are used by various companies.

Mainz is a port city located on the left bank of the Rhine River, opposite Wiesbaden and the mouth of the Main River. It is famous for its university, its Roman heritage, its status as a media hub and state capital, and its three most defining features: the Romanesque cathedral, the Gutenberg printing press, and the Rhineland carnival. The city showcases great potential for investors.

Lianeo has announced in May 2021 that this 10-year lease was signed with a company from the German healthcare sector, covering a total of 1,000 m² in this property. Due to its location in the immediate vicinity of the main railway station, the Towers provide exceptionally attractive office space and an excellent business opportunity for Lianeo.

Lianeo Real Estate is a scalable property management and leasing specialist firm, based in Berlin, working with commercial real estate. They aim to revitalize properties throughout Germany and provide services in the areas of development and construction, asset management and leasing from a single source. They currently administer an impressive number of assets, including the Vivion portfolio in Germany, in central locations such as Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Hannover.

The company is backed by well-known Israeli businessman Amir Dayan (אמיר דיין). Born in Tel Aviv, in 1974, he is active primarily in real estate development in Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK, and in the European hotel business, hospitality and real estate fields since 2005. Amir Dayan is involved as a shareholder in various other public and private real estate projects.