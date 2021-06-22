eCommerce has revolutionized retail in the past few years. The world of eCommerce has become full of competition. And why not, when almost every business owner is going online. They are using WordPress Push Notifications along with other techniques to attract customers.

Moreover, eCommerce trends are further igniting the competition. So when everyone is going with eCommerce trends, why not you? You must know that it is crucial to follow the latest and effective eCommerce trends to build relationships with customers.

You might be wondering what those trends are?

Well, let us discuss the top 5 of them.

Mobile Marketing: According to “Statista” currently there are more than 3.8 billion smartphone users in the world. This means most of the population is using mobile phones. This gives eCommerce business owners an opportunity to target people easily and quickly.

It doesn’t matter in which part of the world your audience resides, you can reach them anytime you want using simple SMS or push notification. It doesn’t matter if you want to attract new customers, you want to engage them, or are looking to build a solid relationship, you can easily do so using WooCommerce Push Notifications or app push notifications.

The good thing about push notifications is they are capable of carrying rich media. This means you can add images, graphics, videos, gifs, emojis, etc. Moreover, they are automated, so you need not worry as they will timely reach your customers and will help you to build solid relationships with them.

Social Media: Gone are those days when social media was used for interaction with your known ones only. These days it is being used more as a marketing platform. Don’t you see advertisements on various social media platforms even from some top brands?

According to “Global WebIndex” currently, 53.6% of the world population is using social media. If we take average daily usage it is about 2 hours and 25 minutes.

This means they are not spending this whole time interacting with their known ones. So what are they doing? They are shopping online from social media platforms. Even platforms like Facebook and Instagram are promoting this activity.

Most of all you can build your own community on social media to interact with your customers. This will help you to build solid relationships with customers through two-way communication.

Augmented and Virtual Reality: When it comes to online shopping, you are not able to interact with your customers face to face. This means you are not able to build that relationship that is essential for establishing trust. Moreover, customers are not able to get that experience that they can get at a physical store.

In order to minimize this gap and provide a rich user experience, you can go with Augmented and Virtual Reality. This will let your customers get a similar experience as they used to get in the physical store.

This experience will be even more strong, for example, if a customer wants to purchase an Almirah then the technology will help to decide whether it fits properly, looks good, etc. This will provide a rich experience and build a solid relationship.

Integrate more Personalization: When it comes to attracting customers and building relationships with customers, personalization is the key. The more personalized you get with your customer by offering the products and services of their choice or interest the more trust they will show in you.

The thing is, this will help to build loyalty. Once you are able to achieve this, your customers are not going to easily leave your platform to your competitors. You can go with omnichannel marketing or introduce loyalty programs to achieve this aim. You can also use personalized push notifications. There are a lot of platforms like WonderPush that offer you such services.

Green Consumerism is Rising: In a survey conducted by Global WebIndex, nearly four in ten digital consumers admit that poor environmental records impact their bonding with the platform as well as influence their purchasing decision.

You are required to create more sustainable practices. You need to make sure that your practices are environmentally friendly. It includes sourcing products from fair-trade organizations in order to create a greener eCommerce environment. As a brand, it is your responsibility to cater to the eco-friendly needs of the customers. This will help you bring more close to customers. As a result, you will be able to build a solid relationship with customers.

Conclusion:

When it comes to attracting customers and building relationships with them, there is no end to what you can do. But it is also true that you don’t implement each and everything especially if you are a small-scale business owner. In this case, you can take the help of some actionable eCommerce trends. This will help you to achieve your target without hard efforts and without investing a lot.