More than 10% of all adults in developed nations will have some kind of thyroid problem in their lives. Though there are many health problems that can be caused by the thyroid or affect thyroid function, there are two common issues that millions of people face: hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) and hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). In either case, these issues often require therapy, medication, and — in severe cases — invasive surgery.

However, if you’re like most people, you’re probably looking for a way to treat your thyroid condition without breaking the bank. While you should always consult a trained physician before making any changes to your healthcare regimen, there are a few proven methods to treat thyroid issues on a budget. So, let’s take a look at 4 cost-effective ways to treat thyroid issues!

Thyroid Replacement Therapy

If you suffer from an underactive thyroid, it can lead to dozens of other health issues, including depression, fatigue, and weight gain. When you have an underactive thyroid, it essentially means that your thyroid is not producing enough of the natural hormones that your body needs. One of the simplest and most cost-effective solutions is thyroid replacement therapy. This helps boost the hormones produced by your thyroid, thereby reducing the risk of experiencing thyroid-related health issues. If you’d like to learn more about starting thyroid replacement therapy, consider contacting the experts at RCMC Medical Center.

Reduce Sugar Intake

When your thyroid is not producing enough hormones, this can cause major issues with your blood sugar levels. This is because the hormones produced by the thyroid help manage your blood sugar. Thus, when you have a thyroid imbalance, your body will struggle to balance sugar, which can increase the risk of heart disease, weight gain, and diabetes. So, reducing your sugar intake is especially important to help lessen the effects of hypothyroidism.

Iodine or Other Antithyroid Medications

Though these medications will require a prescription from your doctor, they are relatively inexpensive — especially if you have a health insurance plan that covers prescription drugs. Iodine is a common way to shrink the size of your thyroid, which in turn reduces the hormones produced by it. Alternatively, generic antithyroid medications can have a similar effect, though you should always be careful to manage your treatment carefully with your doctor. Taking these medications for too long could even cause your condition to switch from an overactive thyroid to an underactive thyroid.

Take Probiotics

Research increasingly shows that your gut biome has a major impact on nearly every aspect of your health — from mental function to joint strength. It’s especially important to maintain healthy gut bacteria for thyroid health. The thyroid and stomach work in close harmony to provide the body with a sense of balance, particularly when it comes to important hormones. Sadly, the modern Western diet does not provide the stomach with the wide range of bacteria that it needs. Fortunately, a good-quality probiotic can reverse this issue and help build healthy thyroid function.

Looking for more advice to keep your body and mind in shape? Consult some of our other health posts today!