Office staff typically spend much of their day sitting on the same chair. While workers and cleaning staff often take the time to clean their desks, the same attention is rarely paid to office chairs.

With many people working through their lunch break, eating and drinking at their desks every day, accidents involving the spillage of tea, coffee and food occur frequently. To keep an office chair free from odours and stains, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Office chairs are made from a variety of different materials, each of which must be treated differently to avoid making the blemish worse, or potentially causing permanent damage to the chair.

Fabric is the most affordable and widely used material for office chairs. Nevertheless, fabric does have its drawbacks, accumulating dirt, grime and dust over the years. The problem is exacerbated with brightly coloured fabrics, requiring an intensive process to clean effectively.

Most fabric chairs benefit from being shown a little TLC by taking the following steps:

Vacuum to remove any dust, dry dirt or debris

Check the label for special instructions

Clean the fabric with a clean, damp cloth and water-based solution, if compatible

Dry

Re-vacuum

Wipe the arms and legs

A leather office chair is typically very hard-wearing, but will require some upkeep to keep it looking its best. In addition to the forementioned steps, leather furniture requires regular applications of leather conditioner or protector to keep it soft and supple, and prevent damage or cracking over time.

Mesh is an incredibly versatile, increasingly popular option for office chairs that is not only comfortable and durable, but also compatible with a variety of décor styles. However, dirt, dust, crumbs and other debris can settle within the mesh, so it does require regular cleaning. A cloth and warm soapy water can often work wonders, using a cotton swab to access deeper dirt and less accessible parts of the chair.

