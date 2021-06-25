Whereas other packaging materials may offer some of the beneficial characteristics of aluminum, they cannot provide the full range of benefits of the aluminum water bottle. Aluminum allows engineers, designers, and manufacturers to take full advantage of a wide array of its physical characteristics. It weighs less by volume than other metals.

In addition, aluminum is less expensive to ship and easier to handle, from custom aluminum water bottles and aerosol cans to high strength, lighter weight, and rust resistance. Aluminum materials are also unsurpassed in shaping and decorating possibilities with exclusive shapes and formats that create added value and distinction to brands and their products. This post will discuss why you need to use aluminum bike bottles.

Recyclability

Aluminum is a unique metal durable, flexible, lightweight, impermeable, corrosion-resistant, and 100 percent recyclable. Aluminum bottles are at the top of the recycling chain since they have infinite recyclability without any degradation in their quality. That is why more than two-thirds of all aluminum ever produced remains in use up to date. Since recycled aluminum is considerably less costly than aluminum produced from virgin ore, many manufactures are keen to specify it for promotional giveaways use in their products.

Recycled aluminum may take many forms, letting its use for a wide range of products. The proof is all around. Aluminum saves more energy during recycling than other materials. Recycling aluminum only requires less energy when compared with the production of native aluminum from bauxite ore. Aluminum can be recycled again at a fraction of the initial production costs without losing its characteristics or quality. Recycling aluminum uses less energy, and it offers substantial cost benefits, which appeals to manufacturers, consumers.

Brand status

Aluminum has inherently up-market qualities that separate it from other packaging materials. Its unique physical properties provide the means to launch new products, introduce existing varieties into new markets, and re-energize mature brands to new heights of success.

It is mainly true in the food industry, where CCL packaging not only assists companies to distinguish their products from the competition but also helps to guarantee a long product shelf life. In every way, aluminum bottles tend to offer the looks and style to raise products and brands far beyond the competition.

Consumer preference and point of sale appeal

Aluminum packaging continues to be the bottle of choice for customers who respond to innovative form and reliable functionality. The superior appearance and feel of aluminum create an impression of unmatched upscale quality by other packaging material. Increasingly, the finest brands are adopting aluminum bottle solutions with unique shapes and eye-popping graphics that grab customers’ attention. Higher recycling qualities are another reason why the ever-growing world of environmentally conscious customers favors products packaged in aluminum.

Finally, bottles that create attention and differentiate at the point of sale are vital in winning the battle to be the brand of choice with today’s customers. CCL bottle’s aluminum packaging offers exceptional shaping and stunning decorating solutions that bring the best brands to life on store shelves and have customers taking them home.