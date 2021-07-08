Today’s netizens are a well-read bunch of people. Although it is a well-known fact that the act of downloading and/or distributing any copyrighted intellectual property without payment is against the law, many movie buffs still prefer pirated items over legal ways. Every day, new websites pop up and divert the traffic by providing various options to stream pirated movies and web series. Fmovies is one such website.

What is Fmovies?

It is an infamous piracy website that provides illegally copyrighted content free of cost, accessed by people across the internet. From Hollywood movies and series to TV shows, Fmovies streams all of them. Although the site is banned from search engines like Google and Bing, Fmovies hosts on multiple mirror sites and proxies from time to time, thus attempting to continue its illegal operations. Fmovies is one of the earliest in the pool of torrent sites and still has a huge traffic rate, which makes it one of the highly preferred among others. It also extends to provide dubbed versions of various Indian movies at different resolutions like HD quality, DVD rip, Blu-ray etc. All of it, without paying a penny! Appealing, why not?

Other Torrent Sites like Fmovies

Movie Piracy is a very popular part of the black market and there are many more websites like fmovie. The app which provides pirated versions of movies, series, and TV shows. A lot of these websites leak new releases and thus lower the revenue of the makers. Tamilrockers, Kuttymovies, FilmyZilla, TamilYogi, Movieda, Filmywap, Jiorockers, and Movierulz are some of the torrent websites. And this is just the tip of the iceberg of the world of pirated content.

How in-‘famous’ is Fmovies

Despite being under the radar, Fmovies remains one the major go-to torrents among netizens. This is attributed to the range of movies and shows it provides. Users can easily download and watch their favorite films just in a couple of clicks. Moreover, navigation across the website is simple, and the users are quite satisfied. Alexa.com is a website that gives statistical data on websites of various kinds. Based on the traffic data collected over a large number of web users across the globe, Fmovies had a global Alexa Rank of 1284. Although the ranking is reduced to 1055 in the last 90 days, there is only a little loss in their popularity. Fmovies. The app has an estimated worth of US $96,500,000, which is based on the data collected by worthofweb.com, a website that provides details about the worth of various websites. Fmovies is also found to make revenue of whooping US $17,381,520 annually through almost more than 1 billion visits per year.

Threats

As we all know, ‘there is nothing called free lunch.’ FMovies is a website publishing pirated movies, TV serials, OTT web series, and movies. The law restricts a user from downloading or viewing any material from such websites as its contents are sourced illegally. Each country has its own ways to curb the growth of these Illegal websites by taking legal actions against the sites. In most countries, a heavy fine has to be paid by the user on watching copyrighted movies from these websites. Along with the heavy fines, the law permits even to arrest a person for watching illegal/prohibited material.

The people of today’s internet world have access to all types of content-legal and pirated. The responsibility of making a judicious choice lies in the hands of the netizen.

