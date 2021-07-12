Taking one’s first steps into the world of investment can sometimes be confusing. New terms must be learned, concepts must be internalized, and strategies must be formulated. All of it has been known to scare more than few people away from the pursuit before they’ve even started. That need not be the case, however. By looking to the example of experienced investors, even novices in the field can begin to find a foundation upon which to build their efforts. To this end, we’ve looked at the example set by the Al Humaidi Family Kuwait operations. The internationally-known family has established itself as a reliable source of information in this space. We’ll dive into that information below so that readers can benefit from their work.

Al Humaidi Family Kuwait Work – How to Think About Money

One of the first things that can be important to master as a novice investor is how exactly to think about money. We’ve all heard stories of people who win the lottery and are then broke just a few years later. As unbelievable as these stories may be, they are surprisingly common and can often be traced back to a fundamental misunderstanding of what money is and how it can be leveraged for the benefit of an individual or family.

One of the key takeaways to understand here is that money is so much more than a lump sum with which goods and services can be bought. Treating it as such can be a surefire way to burn through that sum before it’s had a chance to contribute to important costs that may arise in your life down the line. This means it can be important to take a long pause before purchasing a new luxury car or buying that dream house you’ve been wanting.

Instead of jumping right to these purchases when a new lump sum presents itself, another way to think about money can be to think of it as a stream of potential future income. This has been a hallmark of the work done by the Al Humaidi Family in Kuwait and elsewhere. The family has become adept at understanding that money, when carefully invested, can provide a renewable resource of funds that can meaningfully contribute to a person’s life down the line. This is relevant no matter how much money you have on hand — it can always pay to think about the ways in which that money can serve as a resource down the line rather than as a way to buy more immediate luxury items.

Thinking About Debt

In the same way that a lump sum of money is not best thought of as a pile of cash, an owed debt may not be best thought of as a hole that needs to be filled. That’s because debt doesn’t just affect an individual’s financial wellbeing in the present, it also affects their income down the line. Just as money can be invested to provide a stable income for years moving forward, so too can debt provide a hindrance to income for many years.

For this reason, the consideration of investing is not just about what one does with the money they have on hand, it’s also important to consider what debt they’ve taken on. In some cases, it may be more important to pay off debt before investments are made, especially if a particular interest rate is high such as in the case of credit card debt. This principle is based on the idea that debt paid off is a guaranteed way to recoup the interest that then doesn’t need to be paid. By contrast, investment is inherently an uncertain pursuit and a return on investment is never guaranteed.

Al Humaidi Family Kuwait Operations Factor in Risk

That above acknowledgment of the concept of risk is a central theme in the entire pursuit of investing and is something with which every novice investor should be well acquainted. While it can be tempting to think of investment as a way to guarantee yourself additional income in the future, in reality, such returns are never guaranteed. Even things that have had historically constant rates of returns, such as the stock market, can still have high levels of variance over time.

Due to this, one of the core tenets of the Al Humaidi Family Kuwait investment operations has been diversification. Diversification is the practice of including many different kinds of investments in one’s investment portfolio. In the case of the family, this includes investments that touch on a variety of different industries, such as real estate, tourism, and entertainment. In doing so, the family is helping to protect its funds from a downturn in any one market and to hopefully reduce the overall volatility of its financial portfolio.

Reallocate as Necessary

One final concept with which novice investors may want to be familiar is the importance of reallocation. This concept can be related to diversification in many ways so it can be useful to first understand that concept before diving into this one. In a nutshell, however, reallocation can be a nod to the idea that, as certain elements of a portfolio perform better than others, a portfolio’s diversification level may become skewed. Though such a portfolio may have started off as very balanced, over time one asset may have grown more than others and may have become a much larger part of the portfolio.

In such cases, it can be useful to reallocate the amount of each asset you hold so as to return the portfolio to a state of balance. We see this balance in the work of the Al Humaidi Family in Kuwait through its holding of multiple development projects such as a resort along the Red Sea and a proposed theme park in London, set to open in 2024. As these assets grow, the family may at some point consider a reallocation strategy to ensure they are properly diversified in a balanced manner.

While the above overview is just an introductory look at some important factors to be aware of when entering the world of investing, it can serve as a foundational resource for many. The example set by the Al Humaidi Family in Kuwait throughout this piece can serve to further underscore the importance of these concepts and how they can play out in reality. Consider a further study of these themes to better understand the world of investment and to leverage these principles to your advantage.