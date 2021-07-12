Amazon’s new A10 search algorithm prioritizes organic results based in part on a brand’s “health.” This piece will discuss Amazon’s Brand Health project, its significant Metrics, and the implications for marketplace merchants.

About the Brand Dashboard

Amazon released the Brand Dashboard in 2020 to network sellers who have listed their brand in the Amazon Brand Registry. Brand Dashboard is a platform offered just to brands to help them optimize their Amazon Company. In addition, the Brand Dashboard will assist you in identifying opportunities to increase client experience, engagement, and conversion.

Brand Dashboard is only accessible to company owners, who are internal to the brand and are in charge of selling the brand on Amazon. You will not be recognized as a brand owner if you do not have access to this function.

Go to the Brand Dashboard in Seller Central by clicking the Brands tab. Amazon provides the three primary criteria of Price Competitiveness, Prime Eligibility, and In-stock Rate on this page. In addition, customer Reviews, Brand Analytics, Manage Your Experiments, and Search Terms Optimizer are also accessible through the Brand Dashboard.

Brand Health

Brand Health is a brand registry function that has expanded significantly in the last 6-12 months. Earlier, you might have only ever seen this in your Manage Your Inventory screen, and it was solely about your price. It is now a part of the current brand features for sellers, with Competitive Pricing, Prime Eligibility, and In-Stock Rates.

Brand Health is evaluating your Buy Box eligibility in general. The three subsections are all factors that affect Amazon’s algorithm and over which you have control. Prime Eligibility and In-Stock Rates are self-explanatory, and you can quickly correct them. Prime Eligibility may also have an impact on your Buy Box eligibility. Still, it is not a deal-breaker because Amazon considers the overall shipping experience and its effects on total pricing. Competitive pricing, on the other hand, has become a contentious subject for many merchants.

Competitive Price: The competitive price tool searches other stores to check if any of your products are available for a lesser price elsewhere. This component also reflects on “unprofitable page views,” or page views you earned while not offering the lowest price in the last 30 days. If this is the situation, the competitive pricing section will state, “We didn’t locate any prices for the products on other sellers.”

Prime Eligibility – This part informs you of the proportion of page views received in the last 30 days for products suitable for Amazon Prime. If it is less than 100 percent, you will monitor how many of your page visitors are going to non-Prime eligible products.

In-stock Rate — The In-Stock Rate tab keeps you informed of whether any of your goods are out of stock, as well as how many page views are being generated for products that are temporarily out of stock. This is especially useful if you are partnered with a 3PL company like Simpl Fulfillment.

Conversion

Completing Conversion Detail Pages — all of your Amazon product information pages should provide a description, critical points on characteristics, and photographs of the product. When one or more of these vital pieces are missing from any of your description pages, that data will be listed here.

Minimum Number of Customer Reviews — this part of the Brand Dashboard will identify products with five or fewer customer reviews. The overall amount of reviews received will be listed under the Conversion tab. Sellers can also use Feedback Whiz’s services to increase the number of customer reviews.

Critical Customer Evaluations — this area informs vendors which products have earned three-star or more bad reviews and the number of such reviews received. In an earlier piece this year, we discussed how to react to Amazon’s lousy customer reviews.

Enhanced Brand Content Coverage – Amazon provides registered brands with Enhanced Brand Content (EBC). Sellers can use the EBC tool to build a customized brand story, text, and graphics. In addition, this part of the Brand Dashboard lists products that do not use EBC features.

Traffic

Improved Search Terms — this tool evaluates the item names of your products to ensure that there are no “duplicates, unnecessary or overly-long search terms.” The ideal title should be straightforward and concise, with no more than 60 characters.

Adoption of Sponsored Ads – Products displayed in this part of the dashboard do not presently have a sponsored advertising campaign or have not earned any page visits from their current movement in the previous 30 days. This tool can help you fine-tune your marketing efforts.

Customer Reviews

Amazon merchants have been demanding a more thorough way to obtain their customer reviews from Amazon for ages. These reviews can be sorted by “Star Rating” or “Period,” with period options comprising “this week,” “last week,” or “older.” Brand owners can also look for individual goods by ASIN to see what comments have been written about them.

Bottom Line

Amazon mentions extra benefits for brands that join the Brand Registry and emphasize expanding and maintaining their brand’s visibility on Amazon and providing exceptional customer experiences; in the brand advantages section. You will be able to enhance your brand image health and performance, refine your listings, and boost search traffic and conversion for your brand by using solid and ASIN-level recommendations and stats.

Brands that fail to fulfill Amazon’s requirements may lose their selling privileges, Buy Box visibility, and placement in special offers on product detail pages.