The key to getting any job is to make a strong resume. A resume is crisp packaged information about your academic and professional achievements. It is extremely to the point and should give a glimpse of your professional achievements as briefly as possible. This resume is the first thing hirers know about you. So this is also your chance to make a great first impression on them. This can either make or break your application. Thus, you should be very careful while making your resume.

In a pandemic-hit economy, unemployment is on a surge. The future of work has undergone major shifts. More people are looking for jobs. This is also a time when many people are looking at other alternatives to their current work. This makes it more difficult to get your desired job. The competitive nature of the hiring process demands that you create a strong application. This will dictate how further you go in the application process. A resume is usually the first step of the application process. Once they like the resume, only then they call the candidates for the next round – an interview or test. So you can understand the importance of a good resume. Especially for graduate teaching assistant jobs. Along with your resume, you also showcase soft skills like attention to detail, organizational skills. These skills are integral to the job responsibilities of a teacher. That is why, if you are a graduate looking for assistant teacher jobs, this article will help you with some tips on how to write a good resume.

One-page resume: As a rule of Thumb, your resume should be no more than one page. No matter how many achievements you have, you should limit your resume to a page. You must focus on and keep the roles that are significant to that particular job you are applying to. Even Bill Gates has a one-page resume. Moreover, as a potential assistant English teacher, you must know how to communicate efficiently in minimum words.

Avoid errors: Making errors in a resume is a major blunder which many people make. These errors spoil their chances of getting the job no matter how hard they’ve worked for it. Avoid errors at all costs. Especially as an assistant teacher, you are expected to have attention to detail. Thus, avoid making syntax, numerical or other logistical errors.

Highlight the requirements: Every job posting has a list of things the management is looking for in job seekers. They put it out in the form of bulletins or paragraphs everywhere they post their requirements. If you have matching skills, make sure that you highlight these skills. This will ensure that your resume catches the eye of the hiring manager.

Keep updating your resume: An old resume is as bad as a resume full of errors. Job givers look for people who have been constantly engaged in their academics or any other professional obligation. That is why if the last activity in your resume is one year old, it might not give the best impression. If you have any real gap, try and explain it in your cover letter.

Organize: Again, as an aspiring teacher, organizational skills are something that is expected of you. Organize your CV/resume in a way that reeks of this quality. Sometimes it is not always about stating your skills. Implying them through your resume, writing samples are also important. Your organizational skills will reflect through how well you are presenting your resume. It makes for a good first impression.

Describe your job roles: Always stating your job experiences or role is not enough. Sometimes, you also need to explain what was exactly your role and what extra things you took care of. Add three lines about any internships that you might have done. If none, add about clubs that you’ve been a part of.

Preparing a resume is not as easy as it sounds. A lot of thought and hard work goes into it. But the end result is worth it. You will get more callbacks for job opportunities once you improve your resume. However, it is also important that you improve your cover letter and follow back on the applications that you make. A balanced approach will definitely get the dream assistant teacher job that you want.